Charlotte Hornets star guard Lamelo Ball is out for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season due to a broken ankle.

Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season with his fractured right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball has had multiple left ankle sprains this season before suffering the right ankle fracture on Monday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

Ball suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain, but further tests revealed that he had actually suffered a fracture.

The loss of Ball is a major setback for the Hornets, who had high hopes for the 21-year-old guard. Ball was having a breakout season, averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game. Ball had been battling ankle injures this entire season as he’s only appeared in 36 games.

Despite the setbacks, Ball had shown tremendous promise on the court and was considered a cornerstone of the Hornets’ future. Ball’s absence will be felt on both ends of the court, as he was not only the team’s leading scorer, but also a strong defender and rebounder. The Hornets will now have to rely on other players to step up in his absence, including veteran guard Terry Rozier. It was surprising, however, that they kept him at the trade deadline with their current

The Hornets currently hold a 20-43 record and will now set their sites on next year. This season, they should be one of the favorites at the number one pick in the upcoming NBA Draft according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Ball is still considered one of the brightest young talents in the NBA and is expected to make a full recovery. There has been rumors of Ball wanting to leave Charlotte if the team does not win enough games to contend, so time will tell if he stays in Charlotte for the long haul.