NBA

Charlotte Hornets Lamelo Ball Out For Season Due To Broken Ankle

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Ball 1
Ball 1

Charlotte Hornets star guard Lamelo Ball is out for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season due to a broken ankle.

 

Ball suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain, but further tests revealed that he had actually suffered a fracture.

 

https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/02/lamelo-ball-inset.jpgThe loss of Ball is a major setback for the Hornets, who had high hopes for the 21-year-old guard. Ball was having a breakout season, averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game. Ball had been battling ankle injures this entire season as he’s only appeared in 36 games.

Despite the setbacks, Ball had shown tremendous promise on the court and was considered a cornerstone of the Hornets’ future. Ball’s absence will be felt on both ends of the court, as he was not only the team’s leading scorer, but also a strong defender and rebounder. The Hornets will now have to rely on other players to step up in his absence, including veteran guard Terry Rozier. It was surprising, however, that they kept him at the trade deadline with their current

The Hornets currently hold a 20-43 record and will now set their sites on next year. This season, they should be one of the favorites at the number one pick in the upcoming NBA Draft according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Ball is still considered one of the brightest young talents in the NBA and is expected to make a full recovery. There has been rumors of Ball wanting to leave Charlotte if the team does not win enough games to contend, so time will tell if he stays in Charlotte for the long haul.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Collins
NBA

LATEST Atlanta Hawks John Collins Ruled Out For Friday’s Game

Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 23 2023
Bronny
NBA
NBA Draft Expert Expects Bronny James As 2024 Top-10 Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 22 2023

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is being projected as a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Mock Draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.   Debuted our…

jacque vaughn
NBA
Brooklyn Nets Interim Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Gets Contract Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 21 2023

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly extended the contract of interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. According to Senior EPSN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Vaughn’s contract will take him through the 2026-2027…

Ball
NBA
Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball To Be Shut Down For The Rest Of The Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 21 2023
LeBron James Injury All Star
NBA
LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Being Forced Off In All-Star Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 20 2023
Kevin Love
NBA
Kevin Love Set To Sign For Miami Heat Following Cleveland Cavaliers Release
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 19 2023
NBA
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Nobody In The NBA Could Beat Him 1-On-1
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 19 2023
Arrow to top