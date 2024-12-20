Chargers have a 97% chance to make the playoffs after a Week 16 win

In 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers hit a small rebuild. They parted ways with important offensive players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. However, the team did get a new head coach this past offseason. Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took the job. He’s helped change the culture of the team and is trying to instill a winning mentality.

Los Angeles had an important game in Week 16 at home. They hosted the Broncos on TNF and were down 21-10 at halftime. After giving up three touchdowns in the first half, the defense tightened up. Denver only scored six points in their second half while the Chargers offense scored 24 points. A 34-27 win vs. the Broncos improved the Chargers record to 9-6. They swept their season series vs. Denver and jumped them in the AFC playoff race. The Chargers now have a 97% chance to make the postseason.

A win on TNF in Week 16 was massive for the Chargers’ chances to make the playoffs

CHARGERS BOLT BACK IN THE SECOND HALF TO COMPLETE THE DOUBLE-DIGIT COMEBACK ⚡ They now have a 97% chance to make the playoffs after the win 👀 pic.twitter.com/3cEMppSMU6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2024



Heading into Week 16, the Chargers were 1-3 in their last four games. They were blown out 40-17 in Week 15 vs. the Bucs but knew they had an important game coming up. Los Angeles already beat the Broncos earlier this season and they knew they could do it again. However, Denver’s offense was playing well in the first half. They scored 21 points and had a double-digit lead at halftime. Despite how well the Broncos played in the first half, Justin Herbert and the Chargers had a response of their own.

Herbert played incredibly in the second half and helped lead the Chargers to a comeback win. He was 11-16 in the second half for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old finished the game with 284 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Moving forward, the Chargers have a favorable schedule ahead. Both of their games are on the road to finish the season but they are vs. sub .500 teams. Los Angeles plays the Patriots in Week 17 and the Raiders in Week 18. There’s a strong chance the Chargers finish the season with three wins if they do not slip up in the last two weeks.