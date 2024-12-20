NFL

Chargers have a 97% chance to make the playoffs after a Week 16 win

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jim Harbuagh Chargers pic
Jim Harbuagh Chargers pic

In 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers hit a small rebuild. They parted ways with important offensive players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. However, the team did get a new head coach this past offseason. Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took the job. He’s helped change the culture of the team and is trying to instill a winning mentality. 

Los Angeles had an important game in Week 16 at home. They hosted the Broncos on TNF and were down 21-10 at halftime. After giving up three touchdowns in the first half, the defense tightened up. Denver only scored six points in their second half while the Chargers offense scored 24 points. A 34-27 win vs. the Broncos improved the Chargers record to 9-6. They swept their season series vs. Denver and jumped them in the AFC playoff race. The Chargers now have a 97% chance to make the postseason.

A win on TNF in Week 16 was massive for the Chargers’ chances to make the playoffs


Heading into Week 16, the Chargers were 1-3 in their last four games. They were blown out 40-17 in Week 15 vs. the Bucs but knew they had an important game coming up. Los Angeles already beat the Broncos earlier this season and they knew they could do it again. However, Denver’s offense was playing well in the first half. They scored 21 points and had a double-digit lead at halftime. Despite how well the Broncos played in the first half, Justin Herbert and the Chargers had a response of their own.

Herbert played incredibly in the second half and helped lead the Chargers to a comeback win. He was 11-16 in the second half for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old finished the game with 284 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Moving forward, the Chargers have a favorable schedule ahead. Both of their games are on the road to finish the season but they are vs. sub .500 teams. Los Angeles plays the Patriots in Week 17 and the Raiders in Week 18. There’s a strong chance the Chargers finish the season with three wins if they do not slip up in the last two weeks.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jaylen Waddle Dolphins pic
NFL

LATEST Dolphins injury report: Jaylen Waddle is doubtful in Week 16 due to an ankle injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 20 2024
David Montgomery Lions pic 1
NFL
Lions injury update: There is optimism David Montgomery could return for the playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 20 2024

An 11-game winning streak was snapped for the Lions in Week 15. They lost 48-42 at home in a high-scoring matchup vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. Despite the loss,…

Jim Harbuagh Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers have a 97% chance to make the playoffs after a Week 16 win
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 20 2024

In 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers hit a small rebuild. They parted ways with important offensive players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. However, the team did get…

Marquise Brown Cheifs pic 1
NFL
Chiefs injury update: Marquise Brown will be active in Week 16 barring a setback
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 19 2024
Woody Johnson Jets
NFL
New York Jets: Owner Woody Johnson did not trade for Jerry Jeudy due to his Madden rating
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 19 2024
Hayden Hurst Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers injury update: Hayden Hurst will be activated off IR and play on TNF in Week 16
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 19 2024
Younghoe Koo Falcons
NFL
Falcons injury update: Younghoe Koo is being placed on the IR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2024
Arrow to top