Star wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb have both been looking to secure new deals at their respective franchises this summer, but contract talks have already taken longer than expected.

CeeDee Lamb Contract Update

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate to keep hold of WR1 CeeDee Lamb this summer and throughout the offseason, they have been in talks to try and secure a new deal.

Lamb hasn’t been to practice ahead of the new season, with the 25-year-old doing everything in his power to earn a new long-term contract in Dallas before the 2024 NFL campaign gets underway.

Although negotiations have appeared to stall so far, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the franchise is confident Lamb will stay with the Cowboys and a new deal is on the horizon.

“The facts are that I believe we’ll come together,” Jones said this week on the Cowboys website. “I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do, but we wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”

CeeDee Lamb just posted this on IG 😳 pic.twitter.com/wDYdmacdxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2024

Lamb was a first-team All-Pro last season and he picked up 12 touchdowns during the regular season, leading the Cowboys in receiving yards with an impressive 1749 in 2023.

Despite Lamb’s great season, Dallas was disappointing yet again in the playoffs and they were eliminated in the NFC Wild Card match with a shock defeat to the Packers.

Brandon Aiyuk Contract Update

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is another who has been looking for a big pay day this summer and he has gone as far as even requesting a trade away from San Francisco in a busy offseason.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on the Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams situations: “Zero updates. Nothing has changed.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2024

It seems the 49ers may finally be closing in on a new deal for Aiyuk though, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter saying that last year’s Super Bowl losers are desperate to get a deal over the line before next season.

“The 49ers know they need Brandon Aiyuk out there, he’s made a lot of plays for them over time,” Schefter said. “He’s had a great run and they want to get the deal done. They’ve made him multiple offers to try and keep him, but for whatever reason that deal hasn’t gotten done and that has allowed other teams to enter the fray with trade conversations.”

Having already completed new deals for the likes of George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa this summer, Aiyuk remains as one of the final stars in San Francisco left to sign on to a new contract.