CeeDee Lamb & Brandon Aiyuk Contract Latest With Wide Receiver’s Closing In On Deals

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Star wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb have both been looking to secure new deals at their respective franchises this summer, but contract talks have already taken longer than expected.

CeeDee Lamb Contract Update

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate to keep hold of WR1 CeeDee Lamb this summer and throughout the offseason, they have been in talks to try and secure a new deal.

Lamb hasn’t been to practice ahead of the new season, with the 25-year-old doing everything in his power to earn a new long-term contract in Dallas before the 2024 NFL campaign gets underway.

Although negotiations have appeared to stall so far, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the franchise is confident Lamb will stay with the Cowboys and a new deal is on the horizon.

“The facts are that I believe we’ll come together,” Jones said this week on the Cowboys website. “I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do, but we wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”

Lamb was a first-team All-Pro last season and he picked up 12 touchdowns during the regular season, leading the Cowboys in receiving yards with an impressive 1749 in 2023.

Despite Lamb’s great season, Dallas was disappointing yet again in the playoffs and they were eliminated in the NFC Wild Card match with a shock defeat to the Packers.

Brandon Aiyuk Contract Update

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is another who has been looking for a big pay day this summer and he has gone as far as even requesting a trade away from San Francisco in a busy offseason.

It seems the 49ers may finally be closing in on a new deal for Aiyuk though, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter saying that last year’s Super Bowl losers are desperate to get a deal over the line before next season.

“The 49ers know they need Brandon Aiyuk out there, he’s made a lot of plays for them over time,” Schefter said. “He’s had a great run and they want to get the deal done. They’ve made him multiple offers to try and keep him, but for whatever reason that deal hasn’t gotten done and that has allowed other teams to enter the fray with trade conversations.”

Having already completed new deals for the likes of George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa this summer, Aiyuk remains as one of the final stars in San Francisco left to sign on to a new contract.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

