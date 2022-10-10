Cave Rock Clear Favorite For 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Cave Rock continued his rise up the ranks with a smooth win in the 2022 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita on Oct 8. That success made it 3-from-3 for this Bob Baffert-trained 2 year-old and the bookies reacted by shortening him in the betting for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Friday Nov 4.



Breeders Cup Juvenile 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the dirt over 1 1/16m, the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Juvenile is for 2 year-olds and this year will be staged at Keeneland racetrack.

📅Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Dirt

💰 Purse: $2,000,000

Cave Rock Favorite For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile After American Pharoah Stakes Romp



The exciting Bob Baffert-trained CAVE ROCK further enhanced his growing reputation with a comfortable win in the 2022 American Pharoah Stakes (watch below) and the Sportsbooks reacted by shortening in the Bob Baffert horse into @ 11/10 with Bovada for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov 4 – from around 5/2. (Full Breeders’ Cup Juvenile betting below)

This 2 year-old was running over 1m 1/2f for the first time in the American Pharoah Stakes, with his two previous races coming over 6 1/2f and 7f. However, despite many horse racing fans unsure if Cave Rock would be suited by the longer trip.

However, these doubts about getting two turns were kicked into touch in the American Pharoah Stakes when the Baffert horse powered away to beat stablemate by an easy 5 1/4 lengths.

That win made it 3-from-3 for the son of Arrogate and Cave Rock will now be looking to follow in the hoof prints of Corniche, who landed both the American Pharoah Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last term and was also trained by Baffert.

It’s going to take a good performance to stop Cave Rock remaining unbeaten in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Friday, Nov 4 and is sure to figure in a lot of doubles, trebles and accas over the two-day Keeneland meeting.

WATCH: Cave Rock’s Easy 2022 American Pharoah Stakes Win

Trainer Bob Baffert Bagged a 1-2-3-4 In The American Pharoah



The Bob Baffert yard had 50% of the 8 runners in the 2022 American Pharoah Stakes and their entries didn’t disappoint with Cave Rock, National Treasure, Hejazi and Gandolfini filling the first four places for the barn.

Cave Rock’s American Pharoah Stakes win was Bafferts eleventh in the race.

Corniche Did The American Pharoah/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Double Last Season

The American Pharoah Stakes, which gives the winners a free golden ticket to the Breeders’ Cup, has also been a good guide ahead of the Juvenile race run on the opening day of the fixture.

Baffert Loves To Do The American Pharoah/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Double

12 months ago we saw another Bob Baffert horse – Corniche – land the American Pharoah at Santa Anita and then follow-up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile the following month. While prior to that, in 2018 it was another Baffert runner – Game Winner – that was winnng both races that season.

Baffert Has Won The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Five Times



The Bob Baffert camp have landed the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile five times over the years, including 12 months ago with Corniche and in two of the last four years.

Baffert’s first success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenille came in 2002 with Vindication, with Mike E Smith guiding the horse home, while they added to that in 2008 with Midshipman landing the $2m top prize.

Since then, we’ve seen Baffert Breeders’ Cup Juvenile wins in 2013 with New Year’s Day and in 2018 with Game Winner. As mentioned his last two Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winners had also won that season’s American Pharoah Stakes – something his Cave Rock will be trying to repeat this year.

Bob Baffert Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Wins

CORNICHE (2021)

GAME WINNER (2018)

NEW YEAR’S DAY (2013)

MIDSHIPMAN (2008)

VINDICATION (2002)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 2022 Betting and Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Friday Nov 4, at Keeneland

All odds correct as of on Mon Oct 10 and subject to change

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Recent Winners

2021: CORNICHE

2020: ESSENTIAL QUALITY

2019: STORM THE COURT

2018: GAME WINNER

2017: GOOD MAGIC

2016: CLASSIC EMPIRE

WATCH: Corniche Winning The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile



