Jared McCain Suffers Nasty Fall As Sixers Injury Crisis Worsens During Preseason

Olly Taliku
Jared McCain is the latest Philadelphia star to pick up an injury during preseason this week, after both Joel Embiid and Paul George revealed they are nursing their own struggles.

Jared McCain Suffers injury Scare   

As the 2023-24 NBA tip off creeps ever closer, the Philadelphia 76ers are struggling to maintain fitness across their roster with yet another injury added to the growing list this week.

One of Philadelphia’s brightest prospects, Jared McCain, was the latest star to pick up an injury during preseason after he took a nasty fall against the Brooklyn Nets where he landed on his back.

The rookie was selected as the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft and there is a lot of hype around the former Duke star, who has played a part in all of the 76ers preseason games so far.

In the immediate aftermath of the match there were concerns that McCain’s injury could be a serious one, as the rookie hobbled off the court and headed to hospital for further assessments after the game.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Thursday: “Philadelphia first-round pick Jared McCain experienced pulmonary contusions from last night’s fall vs. Brooklyn. He’s been discharged from hospital and is home resting. Will be re-evaluated today for concussion but there’s optimism the rookie avoided a serious injury.”   

Despite initial concerns, the 20-year-old should be ready for the season opener against the Bucks next Wednesday which will be a relief for Philadelphia, who are already at risk of being short manned.

McCain wasn’t the only one to pick an injury in a preseason game this week either, as Paul George hyperextended his knee against the Hawks with the new trade acquisition from Los Angeles also forced out of the game.

Joel Embiid was also ruled out of the rest of preseason with a knee injury and the former MVP admitted that he may never play another back to back again in his career.  

Despite a difficult week for all three stars in Philadelphia, initial reports suggest that at least Embiid and McCain will be available for the first game of the season against Milwaukee, while George’s status is still unclear.  

