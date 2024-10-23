The Lakers got their season underway on Tuesday night and history was made in LA, as Bronny James came off the bench to play alongside his dad in their first NBA game together.

LeBron James made history yet again on Tuesday night, with his son – Bronny James – getting his first minutes in the NBA during a Lakers win against the Timberwolves.

The father and son duo became the first ever pair to play together in the league and despite holding countless records throughout his career, LeBron said his son’s debut was a night that he will ‘never forget’.

Bronny James. The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/naadFLoPmh — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024

“That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, something I will never forget,” LeBron said. “No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment.”

The moment obviously meant a lot to the father and son duo, who appeared together in a joint press conference after the 110-103 opening night win over Minnesota. Bronny also discussed his debut after the game, thanking the fans for welcoming him to LA with such a warm reception.

“I tried not to focus on everything that was going on around me and tried to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up,” Bronny said. “But yeah, I totally did feel the energy, and I appreciate the Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad.”

LeBron and Bronny James officially become the first father & son to play together in a regular season NBA game 👑👏 pic.twitter.com/sPmL6WL3Rc — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) October 23, 2024

James only got three minutes on the floor in his NBA debut, registering just one rebound against the Timberwolves while going 0-2 from the field.

It is likely that Bronny will get very limited minutes this season for the Lakers and he will be utilised towards the end of games when he does feature for the Lakers much like he did on Tuesday night.