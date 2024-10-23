Basketball

Bronny James Features Alongside His Dad And Makes NBA Debut In Win Over Timberwolves

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
lebron bronny james
lebron bronny james

The Lakers got their season underway on Tuesday night and history was made in LA, as Bronny James came off the bench to play alongside his dad in their first NBA game together.  

Bronny James Makes History

LeBron James made history yet again on Tuesday night, with his son – Bronny James – getting his first minutes in the NBA during a Lakers win against the Timberwolves.

The father and son duo became the first ever pair to play together in the league and despite holding countless records throughout his career, LeBron said his son’s debut was a night that he will ‘never forget’.

“That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, something I will never forget,” LeBron said. “No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment.”

The moment obviously meant a lot to the father and son duo, who appeared together in a joint press conference after the 110-103 opening night win over Minnesota. Bronny also discussed his debut after the game, thanking the fans for welcoming him to LA with such a warm reception.

“I tried not to focus on everything that was going on around me and tried to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up,” Bronny said. “But yeah, I totally did feel the energy, and I appreciate the Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad.”

James only got three minutes on the floor in his NBA debut, registering just one rebound against the Timberwolves while going 0-2 from the field.

It is likely that Bronny will get very limited minutes this season for the Lakers and he will be utilised towards the end of games when he does feature for the Lakers much like he did on Tuesday night.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Celtics
Basketball

LATEST Boston Celtics Kick Off The 2024 NBA Season With A Dominant Win At TD Garden

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024
Nike apparel sales-SportsLens.com
Basketball
Nike Reaches Agreement On 12 Year Extension With The NBA And WNBA
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024

The NBA and WNBA have come to an agreement on a 12 year extension with Nike, continuing their partnership after over five years of doing business together. NBA & WNBA…

Jared McCain
Basketball
Jared McCain Suffers Nasty Fall As Sixers Injury Crisis Worsens During Preseason
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 18 2024

Jared McCain is the latest Philadelphia star to pick up an injury during preseason this week, after both Joel Embiid and Paul George revealed they are nursing their own struggles….

Lonzo Ball
Basketball
Lonzo Ball Makes First Appearance In Over Two Years During Bulls Preseason Win Over The Timberwolves
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2024
Paul George
Basketball
Paul George Leaves Sixers Preseason Game Against The Hawks After Hyperextending Knee
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 15 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Basketball
Joel Embiid Ruled Out For Remainder Of Preseason: Should Sixers Fans Be Concerned?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Adam Silver NBA
Basketball
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Believes The League Will Play Games Back In China ‘At Some Point’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 11 2024
Arrow to top