With a loss on Sunday to the Nuggets, the Cavs are now 45-30 this season. That is third in the Eastern Conference with seven games left in the regular season. Last season, Cleveland lost in the first round of the playoffs to New York. Their core players are still with the team and want to avenge a sour end to 2022-23.

The Cavs have seven games left in the regular season and they’re trying to make it through without any significant injuries. Heading into their game tonight, the team has three players on the injury report. One of them is PF Dean Wade who’s missed their last 12 games with a knee sprain. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com noted that Wade could miss the rest of the 2023-24 regular season for the Cavaliers. They hope that doesn’t roll into the postseason and he’ll be ready in a few weeks.

Dean Wade’s impact isn’t talked about enough. He is missed. https://t.co/ZUn5LuLzIK — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) April 1, 2024



Since early March, Dean Wade has been out for the Cavaliers with a knee injury. Initially, he was listed with “knee soreness” and has been playing through pain. However, it’s now being called a “knee sprain” and the 27-year-old has missed their last 12 games. Cleveland has dealt with injuries to key players all season long and Wade is no different. The versatile PF has played in 54 of their 75 games this season and has made 32 starts.

In the 54 games he’s played, the team has gone 36-18. When Wade has been out, the Cavs are 9-12. While he’s not one of their all-stars, Wade is still an important piece on their roster. At six-foot-nine, the former undrafted player out of Kansas State can stretch the floor and also hold his own down low. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff relies on Wade as a backup PF behind Evan Mobley. Without Wade in the lineup, the team has relied more on Goerges Niang and Marcus Morris.

The Cavs are 36-18 when Dean Wade plays a minute. They are 9-12 when he doesn’t play at all. pic.twitter.com/YWbZNTknTG — Isaac Okoro Fan Club (@IsaacOkoroFan) March 31, 2024



Wade has not been ruled out for the rest of 2023-24 and that’s important to note. There is a chance he will return this season but there is no timetable on when that can happen. For now, Wade will continue to be out for the Cavs. In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old is averaging (5.4) points and (4.0) rebounds per game. Additionally, his (.391) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. In their last 12 games without Wade, Cleveland is 4-8.