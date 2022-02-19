Cardiff City vs Blackpool live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Cardiff City and Blackpool face off at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool live stream

You can watch the Cardiff City vs Blackpool live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to Bet365. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Bet365.

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account.

Start watching the Cardiff City vs Blackpool live stream at 20:00.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Cardiff City vs Blackpool, Bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet365 and watch the Cardiff City vs Blackpool live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Preview

After a 2-0 win in the reverse meeting in August, the Bluebirds will be hoping to complete the league double against the visitors.

Cardiff City got back on track in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, defeating Coventry City 2-0 at home. The Bluebirds have now won all but one of their past five league games, with the exception of a 2-1 loss against Millwall on February 12th. Cardiff City are presently 19th in the league standings with 35 points from 31 games, despite having one game in hand.

Blackpool, on the other hand, were sent falling back to earth last time out, losing 2-1 to Bournemouth. Prior to then, they had gone five games without losing in the league, winning three and drawing two.

Blackpool, like the hosts, has one game in hand and is presently 15th in the Championship table with 41 points from 31 games.

When does Cardiff City vs Blackpool kick-off?

The Cardiff City vs Blackpool will kick off at 20:00 on 19th January 2022 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Team News

Cardiff City Team News

Cardiff City has reported injuries of Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Alfie Doughty, and Rubin Colwill.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Smithies; Ng, Flint, McGuinness; Drameh, Doyle, Wintle, Vaulks, Bagan; Hugill, Ikpeazu

Blackpool Team News

Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Richard Keogh, James Husband, and Keshi Anderson will not play for Blackpool.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Gabriel, Casey, Thorniley, Sterling; Hamilton, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler; Lavery, Madine