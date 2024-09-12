NFL

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. bounce back in Week 2 after a poor performance in his NFL debut?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals pic
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals pic

Last Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals started their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills. The Cardinals had the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and they selected WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Since DeAndre Hopkins left, the Cardinals have been searching for a new WR1. They finally have someone capable of filling that role. 

However, it was a slow start for Harrison Jr. in his NFL debut. The rookie was targeted just three times and had one catch for four yards. Cardinals fans should not be worried by the slow start of Harrison Jr. There are still 16 games left this season for him to prove why he was the first WR chosen in the 2024 draft. Arizona is at home this weekend to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Marvin Harrison Jr had a slow start to his NFL career in Week 1


Coming into the NFL, everyone knew what type of player Marvin Harrison Jr. was. He was a two-time All-American in college and was dominant at Ohio State. This past Sunday, Harrison Jr. made his NFL regular season debut vs. the Buffalo Bills. The 22-year-old had one catch on three targets for four yards. Greg Dortch led the Cardinals with six catches for 47 yards. Marvin Harrison Jr. did not play well in his first game but there are still positive takeaways.

Despite his three targets, Harrison Jr. was on the field for 90% of the Cardinals’ offensive plays in Week 1. The opportunity for MHJ to have more production is undoubtedly there if he can consistently be on the field that much. There’s no reason that Harrison Jr. shouldn’t be. Of all the WRs on Arizona’s offense, Harrison Jr. is the most talented. He’s also capable of becoming a true WR1 for Kyler Murray. The fourth overall pick will need to shake off the dust from Week 1 and be prepared for the Rams this Sunday. Expect to see MHJ have more than one catch in his home debut for the Cardinals.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals pic
NFL

LATEST Can Marvin Harrison Jr. bounce back in Week 2 after a poor performance in his NFL debut?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2024
Tyson Campbell Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell has been placed on the IR with a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2024

To start the 2024 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the road to face the Miami Dolphins. The Jaguars had a touchdown lead heading into halftime but failed to score…

Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Could Tee Higgins miss his second straight game for the Bengals with a hamstring injury?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 12 2024

In Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals looked rusty on offense in a 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Joe Burrow finished with just 164 passing yards. Additionally, Cincinnati’s only…

Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL
Joe Burrow Plays Down Wrist Injury Rumours After Awkwardly Picking Up Water Bottle In Week 1 Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 12 2024
Shannon Sharpe
NFL
NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Apologises For Accidentally Streaming Himself Having Sex On Instagram
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 12 2024
Juan Thornhill Browns pic
NFL
The Cleveland Browns placed four defensive players on the injured reserve list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2024
Raheem Mostert Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert is out vs. the Bills on Thursday, De’Von Achane is a game-time decision
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2024
Arrow to top