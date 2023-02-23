There is a very special prospect that will be available for teams during the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, and some people are calling the 7’2” Victor Wembanyama the best young talent that they have ever seen.

He is so coveted, that there are four NBA teams that are currently tanking their seasons in order to acquire the rights to draft the generational prospect. There are always teams that lose ungodly amounts of games in search of top picks, but all of these franchises have their eye on just one player.

Could Scoot Henderson Unseat Victor Wembanyama As #1 Player?

Or do they? Wembanyama is thought to be the outright and undisputed pick to be the number one overall selection in the draft, but there is another player that has made his way onto the boards for the oddsmakers.

There is no denying that Wembanyama is the heavy favorite, and he is listed at -2500 to be the first overall pick. It seems like easy money. Until recently, the only other available listing was “Field”, which sat at +2000, which would make you a nice bit of cash if anyone else except Wembanyama was picked first. But now there are three selections at BetOnline.ag, as a G-League phenom is making his now making his case.

1st Player Drafted Odds Play Victor Wembanyama -2500 Field (All Others) +1000 Scoot Henderson +2000

Scoot Henderson has played for the G-League Ignite for the last two seasons, and he is enjoying quite the breakout year in 2022-23. In six games, Henderson is averaging 21.2 points, 6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per. The two have actually played against each other, and Henderson went for 28 points and 9 assists in leading his team to victory.

Henderson’s game is often compared to Russell Westbrook’s. He is anything but an elite shooter, though his marksmanship has improved. According to reports, one NBA executive has said that Henderson’s shot is already better than Westbrook’s ever was, and that he has a good chance to improve on the absolutely abysmal 17.4 percent that he shot from deep his first year. In the 6 games that he played in 2022-23, that percentage skyrocketed up to 47.

Will it be enough to dethrone Victor Wembanyama as the undisputed number one overall pick? Highly unlikely, but it could be worth throwing a flyer on Scoot Henderson at +2000.