NFL

Cam Sutton is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cam Sutton Steelers pic
Cam Sutton Steelers pic

At 10-7 in 2023, the Steelers made the 2024 postseason as the 7th seed. They had a matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round and lost 31-17. Pittsburgh has made some significant changes to its offense for 2024. The team traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick. 

With Pickett gone, the team brought in former Broncos QB Russell Wilson and former Bears QB Justin Fields. Giving the Steelers a talented QB room. Additionally, the team is trying to bolster their secondary this offseason. Today, the Steelers resigned one of their former players to a one-year deal. Former third-round pick Cam Sutton is returning to the team in 2024.

After one season with the Lions, Cam Sutton is returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract


With the 94th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected CB Cam Sutton out of Tennessee. For the first four years of his career, Sutton was not a full-time starter. That changed in 2020 when he made six starts for the Steelers. Next season, Sutton was the starting CB for Pittsburgh. His last season with the Steelers was in 2022 before joining the Lions for the 2023 season. With Detroit, Sutton struggled mightily. On and off the field.

Sutton had to deal with some personal issues off the field after there was an arrest warrant for an alleged domestic violence case. Eventually, the 29-year-old turned himself in and has since entered a pretrial diversion program on misdemeanor battery charges. On top of his off-the-field issues, his 2023 on-field performance was the worst of his career. Sutton started and played in all 17 regular season and all three postseason games for the Lions. He let up a career-worst 1,173 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In March, Sutton was released by the Lions after one season. The Steelers were quick to re-sign the veteran CB.


For the 2024 season, the Steelers plan to use Joe Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson as their starting corners. Porter Jr. was an early second-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2023.  They anticipate his role growing in 2024. Pittsburgh also added veteran CB Donte Jackson from the Panthers. He’s played in 80 career games and has made 76 starts, Jackson played and started 16 games for Carolina in 2023. The 28-year-old is an experienced player the team needs in their secondary. That’s also why the Steelers went out and signed Cam Sutton to a one-year deal. Even if he doesn’t start, Sutton is going to see a lot of playing time next season. Pittsburgh’s secondary depth leaves a lot to be desired.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Cam Sutton Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Cam Sutton is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 05 2024
rsz aiyuk mccaffrey 111923
NFL
What Does Christian McCaffrey’s New Contract Mean For Brandon Aiyuk?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 04 2024

Perhaps the biggest story line following the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 NFL off-season is the contract situation for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The now-fifth year wide receiver is…

rsz dolphins say tua tagovailoa bolstered throwing power not slacking amid contract talks
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Is Confident In Contract Negotiations With The Miami Dolphins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 04 2024

Tua Tagovailoa entered the off-season as one of the NFL quarterbacks that was eligible for a big contract extension. We have entered the month of June and there has still…

rsz usatsi 21885054
NFL
Does Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Deserve Justin Jefferson-Level Money?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 03 2024
Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL
The Giants anticipate that TE Darren Waller is going to retire this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 03 2024
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL at $35 million per season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 03 2024
BB1jYrQS
NFL
Raiders, Dolphins Among NFL Teams To Gain Extra Cap Space Over Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 02 2024
Arrow to top