At 10-7 in 2023, the Steelers made the 2024 postseason as the 7th seed. They had a matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round and lost 31-17. Pittsburgh has made some significant changes to its offense for 2024. The team traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick.

With Pickett gone, the team brought in former Broncos QB Russell Wilson and former Bears QB Justin Fields. Giving the Steelers a talented QB room. Additionally, the team is trying to bolster their secondary this offseason. Today, the Steelers resigned one of their former players to a one-year deal. Former third-round pick Cam Sutton is returning to the team in 2024.

After one season with the Lions, Cam Sutton is returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract



With the 94th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected CB Cam Sutton out of Tennessee. For the first four years of his career, Sutton was not a full-time starter. That changed in 2020 when he made six starts for the Steelers. Next season, Sutton was the starting CB for Pittsburgh. His last season with the Steelers was in 2022 before joining the Lions for the 2023 season. With Detroit, Sutton struggled mightily. On and off the field.

Sutton had to deal with some personal issues off the field after there was an arrest warrant for an alleged domestic violence case. Eventually, the 29-year-old turned himself in and has since entered a pretrial diversion program on misdemeanor battery charges. On top of his off-the-field issues, his 2023 on-field performance was the worst of his career. Sutton started and played in all 17 regular season and all three postseason games for the Lions. He let up a career-worst 1,173 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In March, Sutton was released by the Lions after one season. The Steelers were quick to re-sign the veteran CB.

Reunion: Veteran CB Cam Sutton is signing with the #Steelers, per his agents @davidcanter @NessMugrabi of @GSEworldwide. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2024



For the 2024 season, the Steelers plan to use Joe Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson as their starting corners. Porter Jr. was an early second-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2023. They anticipate his role growing in 2024. Pittsburgh also added veteran CB Donte Jackson from the Panthers. He’s played in 80 career games and has made 76 starts, Jackson played and started 16 games for Carolina in 2023. The 28-year-old is an experienced player the team needs in their secondary. That’s also why the Steelers went out and signed Cam Sutton to a one-year deal. Even if he doesn’t start, Sutton is going to see a lot of playing time next season. Pittsburgh’s secondary depth leaves a lot to be desired.