NFL and Pittsburgh veteran Cam Heyward has agreed to a new three year deal with the Steelers, with his $45million contract freeing up space in the salary cap.

Cam Heyward Signs New Steelers Deal

Cam Heyward has been with the Steelers for 13 years and heading into his 14th year in Pittsburgh, the defensive tackle has been rewarded with a new contract.

Heyward will earn $16million guaranteed this year, with the total sum left remaining on his contract restructured into a bonus for the signing. On top of his $16m guaranteed, Heyward will also earn a further $29m in his new deal taking the total contract to over $45m across the next four years.

Pittsburgh – much like most teams in the NFL – have an unwritten rule that all deals and contract negotiations must be done before the beginning of the season, so they will be glad to agree on the Heyward deal just before the season gets underway.

There was never any doubt that Heyward would stick with the Steelers if he got offered a contract with Pittsburgh, as he has made it known in the past that he wants to retire at the franchise that drafted him to the league in 2011.

In June when he was discussing contract negotiations, Heyward stated his desire to be a ‘one-helmet guy’ at the end of his career.

“There’s certain guys that are one-helmet guys, and I want to be one of those one-helmet guys.

“And there’s a hunger and desire there, but that doesn’t mean just hanging it up and calling it a career. To me, I think I got more bullets to fire, and I’m excited to do that.”

The 35-year-old’s contract isn’t just good for Heyward, because his new deal will mean that the Steelers free up over $9million in salary cap ahead of next season.