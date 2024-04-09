NBA

Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Is A Candidate For The Kentucky Head Coaching Job

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz i
rsz i

College basketball is coming off of a weekend in which they owned the sports landscape. The women’s Final Four set viewership records and the men’s side saw UConn pull off back-to-back championships, but some of the biggest news came off of the court, when it was announced that John Calipari would be leaving Kentucky after spending the last 15 years as the head coach. There has already been plenty of speculation about who will take the high profile job, and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has been one of the names most often floated.

Is The Bulls Head Coach A Candidate For Kentucky Job?

While he has been in the NBA ranks for the past nine years, most of Donovan’s success as a head coach came during his days at the college level. He is best known for being the head coach at the University of Florida from 1996 until 2015, a span that saw six Elite 8 appearances and back-to-back National Championships in 2006 and 2007.

But his first ever job as a coach of any kind came at Kentucky, where he worked as an assistant under Rick Pitino. So a connection between Donovan and the program exists, which make him one of the assumed leading candidates for the job.

Does Donovan Want To Head Back To The College Ranks?

Would he leave the Bulls and the NBA in order to move back down to the collegiate ranks? His name is brought up nearly every time there is a prestigious NCAA job opening, though this particular program might be more enticing to Donovan than openings in the past. But despite Chicago’s struggles this season, it appears that his job with the Bulls is safe, as he recently signed a multi-year extension with the team.

Kentucky can certainly offer more money, though, and as The Athletic reports, the Bulls likely won’t be interested in getting into a bidding war. They instead could be banking on the fact that coaching the Wildcats brings far more pressure than coaching the Bulls does, which may be a reason for the 58-year-old Billy Donovan to stay put in Chicago.

Other names that have been mentioned as possible Calipari replacements are Baylor head coach Scott Drew and Nate Oats of Alabama.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
T.J. McConnell Pacers pic
NBA

LATEST Pacers’ T.J. McConnell is quietly having the best offensive season of his career

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 09 2024
Luka and Kyrie pic
NBA
How far can Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving take the Mavericks in the 2024 playoffs?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 09 2024

Last season, a disgruntled Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets. Brooklyn accommodated Irving and traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. His first half-season with the team did not…

Zach Edey Purdue pic
NBA
Where will Purdue’s Zach Edey be drafted in 2024 after a dominant run this season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 09 2024

Hate him or love him, Zach Edey is a force to be reckoned with on the court. In college, size kills and Edey has plenty of it. At seven-foot-four, the…

james harden ezgif.com resize
NBA
James Harden Can Reach These Two NBA Career Milestones During Final Week Of The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
rsz 01htz71a6ne3xgbn1b3g
NBA
Will The Utah Jazz Win Another Game This Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
rsz usatsi 22950903
NBA
Steve Kerr Believes This Year’s Warriors Are Better Than Last Year’s Version
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Boston Celtics pic
NBA
Can anyone in the East stop the Celtics from making the NBA Finals this season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024
Arrow to top