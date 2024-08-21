Buffalo’s Josh Allen is not worried about current contract situation with the Bills

With the 7th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected QB Josh Allen out of Wyoming. As a rookie, Allen played in 12 games for Buffalo and made 11 starts. Since 2019, he’s been the full-time starter for the Bills. Allen has led the team to four straight division titles and five straight playoff appearances.

This offseason, the Bills made some changes to the roster, including parting ways with receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Now, Josh Allen has an interesting group of pass catchers to work with in 2024. This could be the most difficult season of Allen’s career since his rookie year. At practice this week, Allen was asked if he feels like he is underpaid compared to other QBs. The 28-year-old told the media he was not worried about his contract and is more focused on playing his best football for the Bills.

Josh Allen gave the answer that every GM wants to hear from their franchise QB

Josh Allen was asked if he feels underpaid. His contract ranks 13th among QBs in average value & 11th in total guarantees. But his answer was insightful. “I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. I had my day a couple years ago and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again.” pic.twitter.com/GNd3Y0tcMX — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) August 20, 2024



A few seasons ago, the Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension. Compared to the QB market in 2024, Allen is underpaid compared to other QBs who’ve gotten massive deals. His $43 million annual average value is 13th amongst QBs in the NFL. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is eligible for an extension. If he’s paid, that would push Allen even further down the list. Additionally, his $100 million guaranteed at signing is now 11th in terms of QBs in the NFL. The total value of his contract has him at sixth amongst QBs.

Despite those numbers, Allen is not worried about his contract situation. All the two-time Pro Bowler can do is play to the best of his abilities to ensure a bigger contract down the line. The more accolades he receives and the farther the team makes it in the postseason will play into his next contract extension. For now, Buffalo’s franchise QB preparing for a new challenge in 2024. Most of the WRs on the roster did not play for Buffalo in 2023. Allen has been working all offseason to build chemistry with his new pass catchers. Khalil Shakir is the only WR of significance who played with Allen last season. Buffalo kicks off the 2023 season at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals.