NFL

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is not worried about current contract situation with the Bills

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Allen Bills pic
Josh Allen Bills pic

With the 7th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected QB Josh Allen out of Wyoming. As a rookie, Allen played in 12 games for Buffalo and made 11 starts. Since 2019, he’s been the full-time starter for the Bills. Allen has led the team to four straight division titles and five straight playoff appearances. 

This offseason, the Bills made some changes to the roster, including parting ways with receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Now, Josh Allen has an interesting group of pass catchers to work with in 2024. This could be the most difficult season of Allen’s career since his rookie year. At practice this week, Allen was asked if he feels like he is underpaid compared to other QBs. The 28-year-old told the media he was not worried about his contract and is more focused on playing his best football for the Bills.

Josh Allen gave the answer that every GM wants to hear from their franchise QB


A few seasons ago, the Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension. Compared to the QB market in 2024, Allen is underpaid compared to other QBs who’ve gotten massive deals. His $43 million annual average value is 13th amongst QBs in the NFL. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is eligible for an extension. If he’s paid, that would push Allen even further down the list. Additionally, his $100 million guaranteed at signing is now 11th in terms of QBs in the NFL. The total value of his contract has him at sixth amongst QBs.

Despite those numbers, Allen is not worried about his contract situation. All the two-time Pro Bowler can do is play to the best of his abilities to ensure a bigger contract down the line. The more accolades he receives and the farther the team makes it in the postseason will play into his next contract extension. For now, Buffalo’s franchise QB preparing for a new challenge in 2024. Most of the WRs on the roster did not play for Buffalo in 2023. Allen has been working all offseason to build chemistry with his new pass catchers. Khalil Shakir is the only WR of significance who played with Allen last season. Buffalo kicks off the 2023 season at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kyle Shanahan 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not worried about Christian McCaffrey missing a majority of training camp

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen is not worried about current contract situation with the Bills
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024

With the 7th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected QB Josh Allen out of Wyoming. As a rookie, Allen played in 12 games for Buffalo and…

Lamb & Aiyuk
NFL
CeeDee Lamb & Brandon Aiyuk Contract Latest With Wide Receiver’s Closing In On Deals
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024

Star wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb have both been looking to secure new deals at their respective franchises this summer, but contract talks have already taken longer than…

Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill was spotted wearing a removable brace on his right hand at practice on Tuesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 20 2024
Justin Herbert ar practice pic
NFL
Chargers’ Justin Herbert returned to practice on Monday for the first time since July 31
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 20 2024
sean mcdermott
NFL
Buffalo Bills Forced To Rest Starters In Final Preseason Game With Injury Concerns Across The Field
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 20 2024
Gardner Minshew
NFL
Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce Confirms Gardner Minshew Will Start The Season As QB1
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Arrow to top