The Bills will rest all of their starters during their final preseason game against the Panthers on Saturday, as Buffalo continues to struggle with injuries all over the pitch.

Buffalo Bills head coach Brian McDermott has provided an injury update this week, with six starters from his roster looking unlikely to play in week 1 vs the Arizona Cardinals.

Bills players questionable for week 1 vs Cardinals:

Along with the six players named above, McDermott also confirmed that Mike Edwards, Cole Bishop and Nick Morrow would all complete individual practice this week, although they are more likely to feature in week 1 than the rest of the injury list.

“Initially the plan was to play the ones this week, but because of the injuries and the lack of availability, we’re going to take the ones out, play the other guys, take a good look at them, it should be a good opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and for us to have a strong evaluation of that part of the roster,” McDermott said.

Our starters will not play Saturday against the Panthers. Coach McDermott provides an injury reporting heading into the preseason finale: https://t.co/rfqWOo1oxC pic.twitter.com/PyxaTcOdVV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 19, 2024

Josh Allen has played one preseason match this year for the Bills and after just one start this summer, it seems the Bills QB will receive no more warm up reps ahead of the season.

With Mitch Trubisky now unavailable as the backup quarterback, Ben DiNucci will get some minutes in the Bills’ final preseason game against the Panthers this weekend.

Last year’s AFC East winners signed DiNucci last week after Shane Buechele picked up an injury and following Trubisky’s knock, the Bills ave also signed quarterback Anthony Brown.

The Bills extensive injury list could be a problem coming into the campaign, with Buffalo hosting their first matchup of this season against Arizona on the 8th of September in just over two weeks time.