Football BTTS Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 4.86/1 Tip With A Free Bet

As we approach the end of the season, the games are coming thick and fast across Europe. With that in mind, we have put together a BTTS accumulator to spice up your Monday.

We have a BTTS accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4.86/1 (Odds subject to change).

Football BTTS Accumulator Tips

Football BTTS Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Below you will find our four selections for Monday’s BTTS accumulator.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal – BTTS YES @ 4/6 on Virgin Bet

Newcastle United host Arsenal in a game that is crucial for the visitor’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Arsenal will be coming in to the game all guns blaring, hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Eddie Howe’s team have been impressive in the second half of the season. They will want to finish their season on a high, ahead of a big summer for the Toon.

We are expecting goals from both team in this one.

Juventus vs Lazio– BTTS YES @ 3/5 on Virgin Bet

Serie A throws up a top end of the table clash tonight between Juventus and Lazio who are 4th and 5th respectively.

Lazio have rivals Roma hot on their tails, and will be hoping to further cement their 5th spot against Juve. They have scored 72 goals this season, the second highest in the league – they are a real threat going forward.

We expect goals from both teams in this tasty Serie A clash.

Sampdoria vs Fiorentina – BTTS NO @ 6/5 on Virgin Bet

Our last game on our BTTS accumulator is also from Serie A.

Fiorentina are chasing down a European spot, and a victory in this game will put them above Roma and into the Europa Conference League spot.

Sampdoria are just above the relegation zone, and are likely to be playing another season in the top league of Italy. They aren’t in the best form, and we don’t think they will score past Fiorentina in this game.

Monday BTTS Accumulator – 4.86/1 with Virgin Bet