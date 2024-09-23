Browns’ Wyatt Teller will miss roughly four weeks with a knee injury he suffered in Week 3

After a 21-15 loss to the Giants in Week 3, the Browns are 1-2 to start the 2024 season. In Week 1, the Browns lost 33-17 at home to the Dallas Cowboys. Cleveland was on the road in Week 2 and beat the Jaguars 18-13. The Browns were back at home in Week 3 to face an 0-2 Giants squad.

New York fumbled the opening kickoff and the Browns recovered it. On their first play from scrimmage, the Browns scored on a touchdown pass caught by Amaro Cooper. However, New York answered with 21 straight points and the Browns’ offense was struggling. Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times in Week 3 due to the injuries the Browns have at the offensive line. During their loss to the Giants, Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller suffered a knee injury and will miss roughly four weeks.

Wyatt Teller is a candidate to land on the IR for Cleveland

#Browns All-Pro G Wyatt Teller suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Sunday against the #Giants and is expected to miss around four weeks, source says. Kevin Stefanski said today Teller could land on IR, which would sideline him for the rough expected timeline for his return. pic.twitter.com/HfXRRkHol5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2024



In the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Wyatt Teller was selected by the Buffalo Bills out of Virginia Tech. Teller played one season with Buffalo before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old has played his last six seasons with the Browns. He’s played in 78 games for Cleveland and has made 71 starts. Teller has been a full-time starter since 2020. Now that the Pro Bowler is going to miss time, the Browns are seriously struggling on the offensive line.

They currently have six offensive linemen injured not including Teller. Hakeem Adeniji and Luke Wypler are on the IR. During their loss in Week 3 to the Giants, James Hudon and starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. also left the game with injuries. Starting RT Jack Conklin missed Week 3 with a knee injury. Wyatt Teller missing four weeks is a massive loss on the offensive line for the Browns. By the end of the game on Sunday vs. the Giants, LG Joel Bitonio was playing LT, center Ethan Pocic was playing LG, and Nick Harris came off the bench to play center. Cleveland is extremely hurt up front right now and it showed in Week 3.