Browns’ Nick Chubb will miss the first four games of the 2024 season on the PUP list

The Cleveland Browns will be without Pro Bowl RB for the first four games of the 2024 season. Nick Chubb suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 2 of 2023. As the regular season quickly approaches, the 28-year-old RB still needs time to get back on the field. This was almost expected for Chubb as he suffered serious knee injuries.

With Chubb out for at least the first four games, Jerome Ford is in line to be the starting RB for Cleveland. Ford played in all 17 games for the Browns in 2023 and made 12 starts. The team is going to lean on Ford for the first four games as they wait for Chubb to return. Chubb’s earliest return after starting the season on the PUP list would be Week 5 on the road vs. Washington.

Cleveland is expected to leave Nick Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/hegxTKBgJ7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024



Nick Chubb is entering his 7th season with the Cleveland Browns but will be out the first four games. He still needs time to recover from a devastating ACL and MCL tear in Week 2 last season. Chubb had two procedures done to help repair his knee. The first was in September 2023 to repair his MCL and the other was in November to repair his damaged ACL. Cleveland expects their Pro Bowl RB to play in 2024 but they have not given a set timeline for his return. The Browns are not going to rush back Chubb at this stage in his career. They do not want to risk any further injury to their franchise RB.

While Chubb is out the first four games on the PUP list, Jerome Ford will start at RB. Ford was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2022. As a rookie, Ford played in 13 games and made zero starts. He had just eight carries for 12 yards and a touchdown. In 2023, Ford became a starting RB for the Browns after Nick Chubb went down. The team also used Kareem Hunt, but Ford eventually won the job during the season. Ford started 12 games for the Browns in his second season and led the team with 813 rushing yards. After Ford on the depth chart, the Browns have Pierre Strong Jr. and D’Onta Foreman. However, both RBs are dealing with rib injuries. Strong Jr. was released from the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a rib contusion. Foreman injured his ribs in Cleveland’s final preseason game. Having healthy RBs to start the season for the Browns could be an issue.