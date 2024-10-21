Browns’ Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing his Achilles

With a 21-14 loss to the Bengals at home in Week 7, the Browns are 1-6 in 2024. They’ve lost their last five games in a row and the offense is not producing. Cleveland has not scored 20 points in a game yet this season and that has to do with the QB play.

Entering Week 7, starting QB Deshaun Watson had thrown for just five touchdowns and three interceptions. Against the Bengals on Sunday, Watson suffered a non-contact injury and tore his Achilles. The 29-year-old had to be carted off the field and did not return. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Watson is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season. A significant loss on offense for Cleveland.

From @GMFB: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be out for the season with a torn Achilles, while #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (ribs) will have tests today. pic.twitter.com/R2EamPgiah — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2024



Deshaun Watson began his career with the Texans after being drafted 12th overall in 2017. He spent the first four seasons of his career with Houston and made one playoff appearance. Watson sat out the entire 2021 season due to a contract dispute with the Texans. Additionally, he was dealing with off-the-field issues for violating the league’s misconduct policy. Eventually, the Texans traded Watson to the Browns. Upon signing with Cleveland Watson got a record $230 million fully guaranteed. An outlandishly high number for a player who had never taken a snap for the Browns.

In his first season with the Browns in 2022, Watson had to serve an 11-game suspension for his off-the-field issues. He played in six games for the Browns and went 3-3 in those starts. The following season, Watson suffered multiple injuries and was limited again to six games. He was 5-1 in six starts in 2023. Through six games in 2024, Watson and the Browns were 1-5. The veteran QB suffered an Achilles tear in Week 7 and is going to miss the rest of the season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in when Watson went down. However, DTR had to leave the game with a thumb injury and Jameis Winston came as the emergency third-string QB. He was 5-11 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown to David Njoku. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to choose between Winston or Thompson-Robinson to start the rest of the 2024 season.