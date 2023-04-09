Brooks Koepka On Track To Win First Masters Of Career

After a wild weekend of play stoppages due to fallen trees and adverse weather, we are finally entering the Sunday round at the 2023 Masters. And barring a collapse that he hasn’t seen yet in his career, Brooks Koepka looks like he’ll be taking home the hardware.

Play was suspended twice during this year’s Masters tournament. Fallen trees on Friday gave pause, followed by rainstorms on Saturday that forced the third round to be pushed to early Sunday morning.

Koepka Has Never Lost A Major When Leading After 54

For the 4th time in his major career, Brooks Koepka holds at least a share of the lead after 54 holes. The first three: – 2018 U.S. Open (Won)

– 2018 PGA Championship (Won)

– 2019 PGA Championship (Won) pic.twitter.com/YnCO5eDYnW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 9, 2023

When play was halted on Saturday, Koepka had a solid 4-stroke lead over John Rahm, shooting a -13 through 42 holes. But Rahm made some moves during Sunday morning’s conclusion of the third round, and he is within shooting distance of the tournament lead. The final round will begin with Koepka having a two-stroke lead.

It may not seem like much of a cushion, but Koepka has been hard to beat when he holds a lead during major tournaments. There have been three previous instances in his career when he was the leader after 54 holes at one of the majors. He has gone on to win all three of them, including two PGA Championships.

In other Masters related story lines, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the tournament. Woods extended his streak of making the cut at the Masters to 23 (tied for the most ever) but completely fell apart during the third round as rains pounded down and his lingering injuries began to get the best of him.

Can Anyone Catch Koepka Down The Stretch?

Live Masters odds Koepka -123

Rahm +188

Hovland +835

Cantlay +2200

Field +2200 — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) April 9, 2023

If Koepka begins to falter down the stretch, there are plenty of players waiting in the wings to make a Sunday afternoon run at Augusta. Rahm is just two strokes back (-9), with Viktor Hovland (-8), Patrick Cantlay (-6) and Russell Hentley (-5) rounding out the top-5.

As far as the odds are concerned, Brooks Koepka is obviously the favorite, coming in with a -123 designation. Rahm isn’t far behind, sitting at +188, but the third placed Hovland is a long shot at +835.

Brooks Koepka has never won the Masters. His best finish came in 2019 when he tied for second place. The fourth and final round is set to begin at 12:30 Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon.

