Bronny James is staying in the 2024 Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility

Zach Wolpin
In April, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while also retaining his college eligibility. The 19-year-old had not yet decided whether he was going to keep his name in the draft pool. After consideration, James will forgo his remaining college eligibility and stay in the 2024 Draft. 

James’ agent Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, first reported this news to ESPN. Bronny played one year at USC and is looking to take his talents to the next level. Despite being the son of LeBron James, Bronny is not one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. It’s a mystery where James will be drafted. Rich Paul has already made it clear that James will not play on a two-way contract next season.

Would Bronny James be drafted if he wasn’t the son of Lebron?


Bronny James is in the perfect situation for several reasons. First off, he’s only 19 years old and there is plenty of room for James to develop. To start his collegiate career, James was on the bench. That’s because he went into cardiac arrest in July 2023. James had to be cleared before he could return to USC. He ended up playing in 25 games for the Trojans and made six starts. Media members around the league believe James has a lot of raw talent. James could work on polishing off other areas of his game once he is drafted.

Additionally, the name recognition undoubtedly gives James an edge over other prospects. Lebron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and will be heading into his 21st professional season. Because of his last name, Bronny will be given an opportunity that other players are not receiving. One could argue that James did not have nearly enough production in college to even be considered draftable in 2034. However, his dad is LeBron James and that has a lot of sway in Bronny’s chances of getting drafted.


In one season at USC, Bronny James averaged (4.8) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (2.1) assists per game. He shot (.366) percent from the field and (.267) percent from beyond the arc. If his father wasn’t LeBron, chances are that Bronny would not be drafted in 2024. Finally, this year’s draft class is weaker than one’s we’ve seen in the past. That plays into Bronny’s favor. Even if he doesn’t get taken in the first round, there will be a team that’s willing to take a chance on LeBron’s son. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Bronny.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
