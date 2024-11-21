The 49ers injury crisis has been worse than most teams in the league this year and San Francisco has more concerns in week 12, with Brock Purdy and George Kittle both doubts.

Brock Purdy Limited Practice

Brock Purdy was limited in 49ers practice on Wednesday with shoulder soreness, but according to head coach Kyle Shanahan there is no immediate concern over his quarterback’s health.

Purdy may have hurt his shoulder last week when scoring his fourth NFL rushing touchdown of the year. ‘Mr Irrelevant’ needed ten yards for his score in week 11 but he dived the last four and took a big hit as he crossed the line for a score.

The Niners quarterback played out the rest of last weekend’s game with no issues, but after being limited at practice on Wednesday, he is now a doubt for this weekend’s game against the improving Packers.

Purdy is yet to miss a game this year for the 49ers who are 5-5 for the season, with injuries playing a huge part in why the team is struggling at the bottom of the NFC West.

Despite being bottom of the NFC West, there is just one win separating the four teams, with Arizona the only team not on a .500 record after 10 games.

While there is no immediate concern around Purdy, the Niners are already likely to be without Pro Bowler’s Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams who all did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

George Kittle Wants To Play

While some of the biggest stars in San Francisco will be watching on from the sidelines this weekend, tight end George Kittle is doing everything he can to play through a hamstring injury.

Kittle was absent from the roster last week against Seattle and the camera often panned to the frustrated looking player who was forced to watch the defeat from the bench.

After missing out last weekend, Kittle was limited in practice on Wednesday but much like Purdy the feeling is good around Kittle and he is much more likely to play than his quarterback on Sunday.

“I will be playing on Sunday,” Kittle said on Wednesday after practice. “Very excited, can’t pass up playing the Packers. I will be out there for sure.”

Kittle has 560 receiving yards this season from just 53 passes, but it his seven touchdowns in eight games that has made the tight end so indispensable.

While there is no official update from the team regarding Sunday, both Purdy and Kittle are expected to play on Sunday, despite Purdy not throwing at practice this week.