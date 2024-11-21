NFL

Brock Purdy Limited In Niners Practice, But George Kittle Says He Plans To Return vs Packers

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
Brock Purdy 49ers pic

The 49ers injury crisis has been worse than most teams in the league this year and San Francisco has more concerns in week 12, with Brock Purdy and George Kittle both doubts.   

Brock Purdy Limited Practice

Brock Purdy was limited in 49ers practice on Wednesday with shoulder soreness, but according to head coach Kyle Shanahan there is no immediate concern over his quarterback’s health.

Purdy may have hurt his shoulder last week when scoring his fourth NFL rushing touchdown of the year. ‘Mr Irrelevant’ needed ten yards for his score in week 11 but he dived the last four and took a big hit as he crossed the line for a score.

The Niners quarterback played out the rest of last weekend’s game with no issues, but after being limited at practice on Wednesday, he is now a doubt for this weekend’s game against the improving Packers.

Purdy is yet to miss a game this year for the 49ers who are 5-5 for the season, with injuries playing a huge part in why the team is struggling at the bottom of the NFC West.

Despite being bottom of the NFC West, there is just one win separating the four teams, with Arizona the only team not on a .500 record after 10 games.

While there is no immediate concern around Purdy, the Niners are already likely to be without Pro Bowler’s Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams who all did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

George Kittle Wants To Play

While some of the biggest stars in San Francisco will be watching on from the sidelines this weekend, tight end George Kittle is doing everything he can to play through a hamstring injury.

Kittle was absent from the roster last week against Seattle and the camera often panned to the frustrated looking player who was forced to watch the defeat from the bench.

After missing out last weekend, Kittle was limited in practice on Wednesday but much like Purdy the feeling is good around Kittle and he is much more likely to play than his quarterback on Sunday.

“I will be playing on Sunday,” Kittle said on Wednesday after practice. “Very excited, can’t pass up playing the Packers. I will be out there for sure.”

Kittle has 560 receiving yards this season from just 53 passes, but it his seven touchdowns in eight games that has made the tight end so indispensable.

While there is no official update from the team regarding Sunday, both Purdy and Kittle are expected to play on Sunday, despite Purdy not throwing at practice this week.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bryce Huff Eagles pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles’ Bryce Huff will have wrist surgery on Thursday and could return at the end of the regular season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 21 2024
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux could make his return in Week 12 vs. the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 21 2024

The New York Giants had a bye in Week 11 and they made a massive change for Week 12. After starting the first 10 games of the season, Daniel Jones…

Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 20 2024

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers started the season 4-2 in their first six games. In Week 7, Tampa Bay was at home to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. During…

Adam Vinetari Colts pic
NFL
25 modern-era players have been announced as semi-finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 20 2024
joe douglas
NFL
The Jets Have Sacked General Manager Joe Douglas After 5 Years In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
Joe Mixon Texans pic
NFL
Houston’s Joe Mixon has 10 touchdowns in eight games after a hat trick on MNF in Week 11
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 19 2024
Jamel Dean Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean (hamstring) has returned to practice in Week 12 for the Bucs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 19 2024
Arrow to top