Bristol City vs Coventry City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Tuesday evening, Coventry City will face Bristol City, who are just three points away from the Championship playoff places.

Bristol City vs Coventry City live stream

Bristol City vs Coventry City Preview

Bristol City won 2-1 at home against Middlesbrough last Saturday to get back on track. Bristol won for the fourth time in the league at home, having fallen 2-1 to QPR on December 30. Moreover, Bristol City are presently 16th in the EFL Championship table with 40 points from 33 games.

Coventry City, like the hosts, won all three points last time out when they defeated Barnsley 1-0 at home. They’ve now won two and drawn one of their last four games, going undefeated in the process.

Coventry City are presently 10th on the log with 47 points from 31 games, level on points with Nottingham Forest, despite having two games in hand.

When does Bristol City vs Coventry City kick-off?

The Bristol City vs Coventry City will kick off at 00:45 on 23rd February 2022 at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Team News

Bristol City Team News

Bristol City will be without the services of Max OLeary, Andy King, Rob Atkinson, Matty James, George Tanner, Nathan Baker and Callum O’Dowda.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Kalas, Vyner, Klose; Dasilva, Massengo, Scott, Pring; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo

Coventry City Team News

Matt Godden, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles are injured for Coventry.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Clarke-Slater; Dabo, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell; O’Hare; Gyokeres, Waghorn