Brighton vs Newcastle United Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

Two teams that started off with the win on the opening day meet at the AMEX Stadium. Brighton vs Newcastle offers up an interesting test, and we’ve built our bet builder for the game.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 7.49/1 with Virgin Bet

Brighton vs Newcastle United Bet Builder Tips Explained

Leandro Trossard to Score @ 3/1 with Virgin Bet

Leandro Trossard is one of the main attacking threats for Brighton, he looks a threat in every game he plays for Brighton.

Last weekend he showed just that, not getting on the scoresheet but causing havoc for Man United defence throughout the game.

Trossard will be looking to get off the mark this weekend in the hopes of beating his eight goals last season.

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Virgin Bet

Both teams play flowing attacking football, both possessing attacking quality in their ranks.

Last weekend both teams picked up three points and scored two goals.

Newcastle managed to keep a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend, but they’ll struggle to repeat this against a well drilled Brighton team.

We’re expecting goals in this game, over 2.5 to be precise.

Brighton to win @ 7/5 with Virgin Bet

The final part of our bet builder is for Brighton to come out on top in the game.

They looked strong and well-prepared tactically against Manchester United last weekend.

Newcastle will be confident, as they should be, but we’re backing Brighton to get three points from the game.

Brighton vs Newcastle United

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Brighton 7/5 Draw 11/5 Newcastle United 21/10

Brighton vs Newcastle United Team News

Brighton confirmed they had no new injuries ahead of this weekend’s game.

Eddie Howe didn’t give too much away in terms of changes. He suggested Sven Botman will be on the bench again as he adapts to the league.

