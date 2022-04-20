Brighton Team News and Predicted Lineup vs Man city

Manchester City visits Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League match on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, where they are still fighting for success on two fronts this season.

With a 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Wembley last time out, Pep Guardiola’s side missed out on a place in the FA Cup final, while Brighton beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Brighton Team News

Graham Potter, unlike his Manchester City counterpart, is dealing with a new roster dilemma ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Three first-team players will be unavailable for the Brighton & Hove Albion boss on Wednesday.

After receiving his tenth yellow card of the season, Yves Bissouma received a two-match suspension. Shane Duffy (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee) are among the Malian midfielders who have been ruled out. However, there is some good news, as Potter stated in his pre-match press conference that Steven Alzate, who has recovered from an illness, maybe participating.

Alzate, on the other hand, may only make the bench, with Adama Lallana slated to replace the suspended Bissouma. The box-to-box midfielders will be Pascal Gross and Moises Caicedo, with Lallana at the basis of the Brighton midfield. In the middle of the park, Enock Mwepu will be the fourth option.

However, the Zambian international will return to an advanced midfield role, this time offsetting Alexis Mac Allister, who appears to have supplanted Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay in Brighton’s striker pecking order.

Brighton Predicted Line Up

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Caicedo, Lallana, Gross, Trossard; Mwepu; Mac Allister