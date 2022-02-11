Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Brentford City are back in Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With 24 points in the league to date, Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace find themselves in 13th place in the table, one point ahead of Brentford in 14th, and with a game in hand.

Despite the relative safety of mid-table, however, with relegation candidates, the likes of Newcastle United and Burnley, eking out results on Tuesday night, this is not a game that either Brentford or Palace will want to lose.

Expect to see a tight game between the Bees and the Eagles; a match that should provide great opportunities for bettors.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace preview

Brentford bowed out of the FA Cup at the weekend following a 4-1 defeat to Everton in what was Frank Lampard’s first game in the Toffees’ dugout.

This result was hardly a flash in the pan either. The Bees had been on a terrible run of form in the Premier League prior to the cup defeat, losing four successive games to Wolverhampton, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Southampton, making it eight losses and one win in nine games for Thomas Frank’s side.

Still, a slither of hope for Brentford fans – the Bees home form against Crystal Palace has been good over the years. Brentford have won once and drawn twice vs Palace in games held at the Community Stadium since 2009.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have picked up steam of late, and with the likes of Nathan Ake, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha, and Conor Gallagher performing exceptionally well in the attacking transitions, have become one of those fashionable clubs that fans like to talk about.

But, despite the exciting play, recent results have been anything but steady for the Eagles. Vieira’s men did navigate a tricky Hartlepool fixture in the Cup, winning, 2-1, but had been struggling in the league before that, picking up four points from the last 15 available to them. So, the Cup break probably came at a good time for the Eagles in that sense.

Vieira will now be hoping that his side can carry its cup form over to the league campaign, grabbing three vital points to solidify their mid-table status and push Brentford further down into the mix at the bottom of the division.

When does Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

The Brentford vs Crystal Palace match kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 12 at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Brentford vs Crystal Palace team news

Brentford team news vs Crystal Palace

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa were both absent for last week’s cup defeat at the hands of Everton after testing positive for COVID-19 but should -bar any lingering symptoms- be ready to go by the weekend.

Mathias Jorgensen, Tarique Fosu, and Julian Jeanvier are unlikely to feature, however. The trio are nursing light injuries.

Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen, who was brought in during the January transfer window is training but unlikely to be involved from the outset for the Bees.

Brentford possible starting XI:

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Crystal Palace team news vs Brentford

Providing the former Manchester United winger makes it through Wednesday’s game against Norwich, Wilfried Zaha is likely to feature on the Palace flanks against Brentford. The Ivorian had been given an extended break following his excursions at the AFCON tournament.

Palace also expect to be able to call on Cheikhou Kouyate again who, like Zaha, has been given time off to recover from the AFCON. Kouyate won the tournament as part of the Senegalese squad.

James Tomkins and James McArthur have also returned to full team training and are likely to feature at least from the bench.

Crystal Palace possible starting XI:

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha