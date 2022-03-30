Brentford keen to extend deal with Eriksen

The relegation-threatened English outfit are eager to tie down Christian Eriksen to a long-term contract following his recovery from a heart problem.

Christian Eriksen has just spent a very good week with the Danish national side upon his return to the group, less than a year after his heart problem which occurred during Euro 2020.

Finding the back of the net during the meetings against the Netherlands and Serbia, the former Inter Milan player confirmed his return to form after successful performances with Brentford. Indeed, the Dane, who had joined the East London outfit this winter, played 3 games, and already delivered his first assist.

If his two assists allowed Thomas Frank’s men to chain two consecutive victories for the first time this season, the former Spurs star is almost at the end of his contract in June, after having only signed for six months.

According to The Times, the Bees are reportedly planning to offer the attacking midfielder a contract extension, who may want to show their appreciation to a club that offered him the chance to play at the top level again.

The presence of compatriots, such as his manager Thomas Frank, or even Christian Norgaard and Matthias Jorgensen could tip the scales. However, Eriksen might wait until the end of the season, in order to be assured of Brentford’s maintenance in the Premier League, which is not yet assured in view of the calendar.

The Bees are currently in 15th place in the league standings and are eight points off 18th placed Watford who have a game in hand. Furthermore, they have a very tough fixture list ahead with games against Chelsea, West Ham, Watford, Tottenham, Manchester United and Southampton on the horizon.

In order to ensure that they don’t get sucked into a relegation fight, Frank would be hoping for Eriksen to continue his great comeback story.