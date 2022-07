We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Liverpool by putting pen to paper on a new contract worth a staggering £350,000 per week.

The Reds star has ended speculation by signing the fresh deal just 12 months before he could have walked away from Anfield as a free agent.