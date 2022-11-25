Brazil Star Neymar Ruled Out For Rest Of Group Stages

Brazil and PSG star Neymar has been ruled out of his nation’s remaining group stage matches against Switzerland and Cameroon with an ankle injury.
The Selecao, who are favorites to win the World Cup got their Group G campaign underway in style Thursday with a 2-0 win over Serbia. However, Neymar won’t see another group game.
It took a while for a goal to be scored in the game, however Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison turned up the heat and scored two goals to secure the win for the Brazilians including a fascinating bicycle kick.
RICHARLISON WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/cz7Zk8byz0
— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2022
Despite the encouraging win, there were worrying scenes towards the end of the match as Neymar was forced off with an injury to his ankle, caused by a heavy collision with Serbia’s Nikola Milenkovic.
— Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) November 24, 2022
The PSG star was pictured in tears on the bench as pictures of his injured ankle then started the surface the internet.
Neymar in tears, something you hate to see. 😢
Fingers crossed it's nothing too serious. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/5WhfoQcyRw
— 90min (@90min_Football) November 24, 2022
Content You May Like
-
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.