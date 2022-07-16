Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News both teams to score tips saturday 16 july 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Saturday 16th July 2022

Updated

23 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
revs

We’re taking a look ahead to Saturday’s fixtures across the MLS. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £140!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution – BTTS – YES at 7/10

It’s Boston vs Philadelphia on Saturday as the Union go head-to-head with the Revolution with the hosts looking to make it three wins on the bounce following victories against DC United and Inter Miami.

The Revolution are winless in their last three outings, most recently falling to a 4-2 defeat against New York City FC and haven’t picked up three points for almost an entire month.

We think there is a good chance that both teams will find the back of the net in Philadelphia, and we’re backing both to score in a replay of the fixture in late May which ended 1-1 in Massachusetts.

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders – BTTS – YES at 7/10

The Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders should present one of the most evenly matched occasions in the MLS this weekend, with both sides underperforming in their respective domestic campaigns so far.

Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak against Toronto FC last time out, with an early quickfire double from Jhon Duran sealing the points for Erza Hendrickson’s men.

Seattle are in the midst of a two-game losing streak themselves however, falling to defeats against the Portland Timbers and Nashville SC which leaves the Sounders one place outside the playoff spots.

We’re going with both teams to score at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy – BTTS – YES at 8/13

The LA Galaxy are also on a consecutive losing run after 3-2 defeats against Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes in recent weeks, as Colorado look to snap a six-game winless run having not picked up three points since May 23.

In each of the last three meetings between the pair, both teams have scored in two draws and a 2-1 victory for Colorado in August 2021 thanks to now-Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki.

In similar fashion, we’re backing both teams to score at a price of 8/13 and finish off our both teams to score accumulator for Saturday across the MLS.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4/1 on 888Sport

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens