Home News both teams to score tips monday 8 august 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Monday 8th August 2022

Updated

2 hours ago

on

We’re taking a look ahead to Monday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £200!

BTTS Tips for Monday

West Brom vs Watford – BTTS – YES at 10/11

West Brom and Watford both scored one goal each in last weekend’s Championship opener, but it was the latter who took home three points instead.

John Swift’s 51st minute equaliser ensured that the Baggies left Middlesbrough with a point, while Joao Pedro scored the only goal in Watford’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

These are two teams who are poised to lock horns and battle it out for promotion to the Premier League this season, and we’re tipping both teams to score at the Hawthorns.

Caen vs Metz – BTTS – YES at 1/1

Caen and Metz both got off to winning ways in their first Ligue 2 outings, as Caen beat Nimes Olympique 1-0 and Metz strolled to a 3-0 win over Amiens SC.

Both teams have scored in each of the last two meetings between the pair, with 2-2 and 1-1 draws separating the sides on recent occasions.

We’re going with both teams to score at the Stade Michel d’Ornano on Monday evening in Caen.

Fenerbahce vs Umraniyespor – BTTS – NO at 8/11

Fenerbahce will open their Super Lig campaign against Umraniyespor on Monday night in Istabul, looking to kick-off a charge to snatch the league title from Trabzonspor.

In each of the last two meetings between the pair there have been clean sheets as Umraniyespor won 2-0 on aggregate in the 2019 Turkish Cup quarter-finals.

We’re anticipating a different result this time around, but a clean sheet in favour of Fenerbahce who are second favourites at 11/4 to win the domestic title.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5/1 on 888Sport

