Home News both teams to score tips for accumulators best btts tips today wednesday 24th august 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 24th August 2022

Updated

1 hour ago

on

We’re taking a look ahead to Wednesday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 3/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 3/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £100!

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt – BTTS – YES at 4/7

Dinamo Zagreb fell to a 1-0 defeat against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the fourth UEFA Champions League qualifying round last week, but have a chance to avenge their disappointment in Zagreb tonight.

Amahl Pellegrino’s 37th minute strike sealed the win for the Scandinavians at home, who will look to replicate last season’s magical European run where they reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League before being knocked out by eventual winners Roma led by Jose Mourinho.

Our tip for this one is both teams to score, with either side able to secure a spot in the Champions League group stages on the night.

PSV vs Rangers – BTTS – YES at 4/6

PSV and Rangers played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in the first-leg at Ibrox last week, with goals from Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence for the Scots and strikes from Ibrahim Sangare and Armando Obispo for the Dutch setting up a feisty second leg in Eindhoven.

Alfredo Morelos has been left out of the Rangers squad entirely due to disciplinary reasons and concerns over the player’s attitude, handing PSV a sizeable advantage on the occasion.

We’re tipping both teams to score at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor vs FC Copenhagen – BTTS – YES at 4/6

Copenhagen will carry a 2-1 lead into the second-leg against Trabzonspor on Wednesday evening, as the Danish champions look to book their place in the Champions League group stages.

Goals from Viktor Claesson and Lukas Lerager gave Copenhagen a 2-0 lead before Anastasios Bakasetas got one back for the Turkish outfit with ten minutes to play.

This is a tie that could go either way on the night, but we’re tipping both teams to score in the clash which will take place in Trabzon, Turkey tonight.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on 888Sport

