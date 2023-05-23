Boston Celtics Are Confident For Game 4 Despite 3-0 Series Hole

The Boston Celtics haven’t shown many signs of life during the Eastern Conference Finals. But they are apparently coming into Game 4 with their heads held high despite a 3-0 series deficit against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics entered the series as the heavy favorites. They were listed at -500 to advance to the NBA Finals, and there were some projections that gave Miami a 3% chance of pulling the upset.

Celtics Locked In For Game 4 In Miami

And while the series is certainly not over until someone wins four games, it is going to be awfully tough for Boston to dig themselves out of this hole. Not only will they be playing in an elimination game on the road, but they’re coming off of an embarrassing showing in Game 3 that lacked both production and effort.

Marcus Smart: “Don’t let us get one.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 23, 2023

The coaching by Joe Mazzulla has come under scrutiny, and superstar Jayson Tatum has literally disappeared on the offensive end in the 4th quarter of games. But despite all the factors working against them, it seems that the Celtics are confident in their ability to snag one tonight in Miami.

When speaking with reporters on Tuesday morning, some of Boston’s most important pieces gave quotes on their feelings towards the night’s game. The messages seemed to be relatively similar. “Don’t let us win tonight” said Jaylen Brown. “Don’t let us get one” echoed Marcus Smart.

As Robert Williams was doing media, Al Horford walked by and said “We’ve got it tonight, Rob. We’ve got it tonight.”

It is going to take an all-hands-on-deck performance from the Celtics if they want to keep the series alive. They are not only struggling with their production, but their effort has been a serious question mark throughout the series. Something like that is generally a death sentence when it comes to playoff basketball.

For the first time in any game this series, the Celtics are not the favorites. The Heat came into Boston as 8+ point underdogs in the first two contest and won outright, and the Celtics were even favored by 4 in Game 3 in Miami.

But tonight, Boston is coming in with a +1.5 designation. They aren’t heavy dogs, but dogs nonetheless. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in any round of the NBA playoffs.

