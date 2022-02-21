Bologna vs Spezia live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Bologna will be looking to bounce back when they host Spezia this Monday in the Serie A.
Bologna vs Spezia Preview
Bologna will come into the match on Monday on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Lazio. The Stadio Olimpico encounter saw Mattia Zaccagni earning a brace while Ciro Immobile also got on the scoresheet to make it a comfortable victory for the home side. That was the 12th defeat of the season for Bologna. They are now 13th in the table with 28 points from 24 matches.
Meanwhile, Spezia suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina in their previous Serie A match. Thiago Motta’s side claimed three consecutive victories in January to move up the table.
However, the recent two results have been very disappointing for their fans. The Little Eagles were forced to share the spoils with Salernitana while Fiorentina outclassed them 2-1 at the Alberto Picco.
Spezia are currently 15th in the league standings, having 26 points from 25 matches.
When does Bologna vs Spezia kick-off?
The Serie A clash between Bologna vs Spezia kicks off at 9:00 pm BST, on the 21th of February, at Renato Dall’Ara.
Bologna vs Spezia Team News
Bologna team news
Bologna will be without Gary Medel and Mattias Svanberg as both players must serve suspensions.
Bologna predicted lineup
Skorupski; Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Theate; De Silvestri, Schouten, Soriano, Hickey; Orsolini, Arnautovic, Barrow
Spezia team news
Spezia will be missing Simone Bastoni and AImar Sher in the upcoming home match due to injury.
Spezia predicted lineup
Provedel; Ferrer, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Sala, Kiwior, Maggiore; Gyasi, Manaj, Verde
