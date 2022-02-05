Blackpool vs Bristol City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Blackpool and Bristol City go head-to-head at the Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday, distanced by three points and one place in the EFL Championship table.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Live Stream

Blackpool vs Bristol City Preview

Blackpool was defeated to a 1-1 draw at Fulham last time out, denying them a third consecutive league victory.

Prior to that, Neil Critchley’s side had won consecutive league games against Hull City and Millwall before losing 2-1 in the FA Cup to Hartlepool United on January 8. Blackpool is 15th in the EFL Championship table with 37 points from 28 games, three points, and one position ahead of Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Bristol City’s poor form continues, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Preston North End last time out. They have only one win in their last five games in all competitions, with three losses and one tie.

Bristol City will try to regain their footing, but they will be up against a team that has gone undefeated in their last six matches dating back to 2009.

When does Blackpool vs Bristol City kick-off?

The Blackpool vs Bristol City will kick off at 16:00 CET on 5th February 2022 at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Team News

Blackpool Team News

Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, and Reece James is injured for Blackpool.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Lawrence-Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Sterling; Bowler, Dougall, Connolly, Hamilton; Lavery, Yates

Bristol City Team News

Bristol City has reported injuries of Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, and Andy King.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O’Leary, Kalas, Klose, Pring; Scott, Massengo, Williams, O’Dowda; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo

