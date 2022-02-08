Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Blackburn Rovers face Nottingham Forest in a Championship clash at Ewood Park on Wednesday.

Currently in second place in the Championship standings, Blackburn Rovers welcome Nottingham Forest in a league clash knowing that anything less than a win is likely to see automatic promotion rivals QPR and Bournemouth leapfrog them in the table.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest still have their sites fixed firmly on promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, so expect to see Steve Cooper’s team go all out in search of a crucial win on their travels

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest preview

While most of their Championship rivals featured in FA Cup games at the weekend, Blackburn Rovers set off to Wales to take on Swansea in a Championship clash knowing that three points would be enough to put pressure on the chasing pack for the automatic promotion spots, namely, QPR and Bournemouth.

It wasn’t to be, however: Tony Mowbray’s team ended up losing, 0-1. It was Blackburn’s second defeat in the last four games.

Worse still, the result meant that Bournemouth, who were only a point behind Blackburn at the weekend, are now still a point behind but with two games in hand, and QPR, who are two points behind also have two games.

With both sides ready to leapfrog Blackburn regardless of how Mowbray’s team performs in the upcoming weeks, tonight’s match against Nottingham Forest very much has the feel of a must-win game among the fans at Ewood Park. Certainly, it does if Blackburn’s EPL aspirations are to hold true.

And good news for Blackburn fans at the old stadium, Ben Brereton Diaz will likely return vs Forest. The Chilean international has 20 goals this season to date, and Blackburn struggles to ripple the net without him.

Nottingham Forest did participate in the FA Cup at the weekend, claiming a famous win against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side.

Forest dominated the game, and goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Joe Worral, and Djed Spence ensured an outstanding 4-1 win to savor for fans at the City Ground.

If Cooper’s Forest can keep up that kind of performance for the remainder of the season, it’s hard to deny that they would be worthy candidates for EPL status.

And, with five wins in the last six games played in all comps for Forest, Blackburn Rovers should expect a highly competitive game come 7.45 pm on Wednesday.

When does Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest City kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, February 9 at Ewood Park, Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest team news

Blackburn Rovers team news vs Nottingham Forest

Tony Mowbray is expected to start both Ben Brereton-Diaz and Reda Khadra, who has impressed in attack during Diaz’s absence, against Forest.

Diaz has featured in a limited role since returning from injury but is Blackburn’s top scorer with 20 Championship goals to date.

However, Harry Pickering, Tayo Edun, and Sam Gallagher are expected to miss Wednesday’s game against Forest. The trio are nursing minor injuries.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting XI:

Kaminski; Van Hecke, Lenihan, Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Giles; Buckley; Brereton-Diaz, Khadra

Nottingham Forest team news vs Blackburn Rovers

Forest boss, Steve Cooper, may opt to shuffle the pack a little for this game, with Jack Colback pressing for a starting spot at left-back or in midfield.

Lewis Grabban (ankle) will be out of action for several months for Forest, so expect to see a front prong of Johnson, Zinckernagel, and Davis.

Nottingham Forest possible starting XI:

Samba; McKenna, Cook, Worrall; Spence, Garner, Yates, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Davis

