Birmingham City vs Sheffield United stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Birmingham City welcome Sheffield United to St. Andrews Stadium on Friday night in a crunch Championship fixture for both sides.

Birmingham have underperformed this season to date and currently occupy 17th place in the table.

Ten points off both the top six and the bottom four, Birmingham need to go on run quickly to salvage their season.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have been in decent form in the league, picking up 10 points from the last 15 available.

The run has seen Paul Heckingbottom’s side move up to 11th in the Championship standings. But, with games in hand over all their playoff rivals, a good run of results now could easily see Sheffield United into the top six.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Preview

Since losing to Derby County and then being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves, Sheffield United’s performances and results have improved.

The Blades followed up a 2-2 draw against Preston North End with back-to-back wins over Luton Town and Peterborough United in the league.

This recent upturn in form means that Sheffield United are still very much in the hunt for the playoff places at the top of the league.

Though currently 11th in the standings, the Blades have up to three games in hand on many of their nearest rivals and could go as high as 5th with some good results and a bit of luck.

In 17th place, Birmingham City find themselves in a bit of a no man’s land. Lee Bowyer’s side is 13 points off the drop and just as far from the top six.

The Blues have begun picking up results recently though:

Over the course of the last five games in the Championship, Bowyer’s team has lost just one game to league-leaders, Fulham. The Blues drew three times and won once in that same span but certainly showed they are a harder-to-beat side than their lowly position in the table suggests.

On top of that, new January signings Juninho Bacuna and Lyle Taylor performed well for Birmingham in the Derby game and both players look like they’ll be capable of aiding the Blues’ hopeful ascent up the Championship standings going forward.

When does Birmingham City vs Sheffield United kick-off?

The Championship game between Birmingham City and Sheffield United kicks off at 19:45 BST on February 4 at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Team News

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City boss, Lee Bowyer, is likely to stick with the same Xl that drew 2-2 at Pride Park last time out.

Birmingham City predicted lineup vs Sheffield United:

Etheridge; Colin, Mengi, Roberts, Pedersen; Bacuna, Woods, Gardner; Hernandez; Taylor, Hogan

Sheffield United team news Rhian Brewster will be missing due to the hamstring injury suffered last weekend, so Oli McBurnie or David McGoldrick could come into the team. New loan signing, Morgan Gibbs-White won’t make the squad. He’s still recovering from a knee injury.

Sheffield United predicted line-up vs Birmingham City: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Norrington-Davies; Ndiaye; McBurnie, Sharp

