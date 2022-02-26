Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Luton and Blackburn will meet each other on 29th January 2022 to play the Championship match against one another.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Preview

The Blues were trounced by Reading last weekend after a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, leaving them in 18th place in the league standings with 37 points.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, has gone 14 games without losing since losing 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough on November 27 last year.

However, they’ve only won half as many games over this stretch, including two of their previous six games.

With 56 points, Carlos Corberan’s side is in fourth place, just two points behind direct promotion slots despite having played a few more games.

When does Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town kick-off?

The Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at St. Andrew’s Stadium.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Birmingham City Team News

Birmingham City has reported injuries of Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts, George Friend, and Tahith Chong.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Etheridge; Colin, Mengi, Pedersen; Graham, Woods, Gardner, Bela; Bacuna; Hernandez, Taylor

Huddersfield Town Team News

Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons, and Tino Anjorin won’t play for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Hogg; Thomas, O’Brien, Russell, Koroma; Ward