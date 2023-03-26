NBA

Beverley Taunts Lakers As Bulls Spoil Return Of LeBron James

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
FsLhzcjaEAEnBxY
FsLhzcjaEAEnBxY

Things were looking good for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday morning. Despite having a rough season, they were making a late push in the Western Conference standings, and superstar LeBron James was set to return from injury after missing the previous 13 games.

They had won seven of their previous ten games, including the last three. After being in danger of dropping out of the playoff picture completely, the Lakers found themselves in the thick of the race with their best player returning to the lineup.

LeBron James Return Doesn’t Help Lakers Against Bulls

James would be re-joining his teammates who had been playing well. Over the last ten games, a finally-healthy Anthony Davis was averaging 27.2 points and 12.2 rebound per, and Austin Reaves has been the talk of Los Angeles over the last two weeks with his 35 and 25 point performances in big Lakers wins.

Things could only get better with LeBron James back in the lineup, right? The Lakers were scheduled for a home game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, a winnable game, especially if LeBron could play. He did, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

The Bulls proved to be too much for LeBron and the Lakers. He played 30 minutes despite coming off of the bench, scoring 19 points and dishing out 8 assists, but notching five big turnovers. His scoring led the way, but it wasn’t enough to match Zach LaVine’s 32 points as the Bulls were able to hold on for a ten point victory.

Patrick Beverley Taunts Lakers As Bulls Pull Away

In typical Patrick Beverley fashion, the pesky point guard made his presence known with antics and trash talk towards his former team. Footage of him from the game has been circling on social media, both of him giving the “Too Little” gesture to James, and holding his nose at the “stink” of the Lakers performance.

LeBron James and his return should be beneficial for the Lakers in the long run, but they may be running out of time. Depending on the results of this evening’s games, the Lakers will be in the 9th seed heading into their final seven games. They’ll have some winnable contests over the next couple of weeks, with two games against the Jazz and one against the Rockets.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz fsk06ixamaavggs
NBA

LATEST Dallas Mavericks Slip Out Of Playoff Picture During 4-Game Losing Streak

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
960x0
NBA
Kings’ Rookie Keegan Murray On Verge Of Breaking 3-Point Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA so far this season, and their rookie forward Keegan Murray is starting to get some attention, and…

LeBron Breaks Record Tue
NBA
LeBron James Hopes To Return To Lakers During Final Week Of Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2023

It has been a rough year for the Los Angeles Lakers and their star player LeBron James, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, albeit…

rsz mark cuban usa 19779948
NBA
Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Will Protest Result Of Game vs. Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2023
rsz ssd
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns returning just in time for Minnesota Timberwolves
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 22 2023
Towns
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns To Make His Return Tonight Against Atlanta
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 22 2023
rsz 124065146801
NBA
Dillon Brooks Suspended Again After Taunting Mavericks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2023
Arrow to top