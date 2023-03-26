Beverley Taunts Lakers As Bulls Spoil Return Of LeBron James

Things were looking good for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday morning. Despite having a rough season, they were making a late push in the Western Conference standings, and superstar LeBron James was set to return from injury after missing the previous 13 games.

They had won seven of their previous ten games, including the last three. After being in danger of dropping out of the playoff picture completely, the Lakers found themselves in the thick of the race with their best player returning to the lineup.

LeBron James Return Doesn’t Help Lakers Against Bulls

Patrick Beverley let Shannon Sharpe know that the Lakers stink 😆 pic.twitter.com/kwNmR0kz5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

James would be re-joining his teammates who had been playing well. Over the last ten games, a finally-healthy Anthony Davis was averaging 27.2 points and 12.2 rebound per, and Austin Reaves has been the talk of Los Angeles over the last two weeks with his 35 and 25 point performances in big Lakers wins.

Things could only get better with LeBron James back in the lineup, right? The Lakers were scheduled for a home game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, a winnable game, especially if LeBron could play. He did, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

The Bulls proved to be too much for LeBron and the Lakers. He played 30 minutes despite coming off of the bench, scoring 19 points and dishing out 8 assists, but notching five big turnovers. His scoring led the way, but it wasn’t enough to match Zach LaVine’s 32 points as the Bulls were able to hold on for a ten point victory.

Patrick Beverley Taunts Lakers As Bulls Pull Away

Patrick Beverley tells LeBron he’s too little 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nu87F5YuH0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 26, 2023

In typical Patrick Beverley fashion, the pesky point guard made his presence known with antics and trash talk towards his former team. Footage of him from the game has been circling on social media, both of him giving the “Too Little” gesture to James, and holding his nose at the “stink” of the Lakers performance.

LeBron James and his return should be beneficial for the Lakers in the long run, but they may be running out of time. Depending on the results of this evening’s games, the Lakers will be in the 9th seed heading into their final seven games. They’ll have some winnable contests over the next couple of weeks, with two games against the Jazz and one against the Rockets.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like