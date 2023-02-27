PointsBet bettor wins $285k from $500 12-leg NBA and NHL parlay

A bettor with PointsBet Sportsbook turned a $500 12-leg parlay on a range of sports including basketball, soccer and ice hockey into over $285,000.
The player made some brave choices including Almeria to beat La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday, with the total odds of the 12-leg parlay coming to +57009.
The parlay also included six NCAA basketball selections, two NBA games and three NHL games.
Full parlay details:
Wager: $500
Odds: +57009
- (NCAA) St Bonaventure Bonnies to beat St. Joseph’s Hawks @ -550
- (NCAA) Maryland Terrapins to beat Northwestern Wildcats @ -300
- (NCAA) Ohio State Buckeyes to beat Illinois Fighting Illini @ -325
- (NCAA) Providence Friars to beat Georgetown Hoyas @ -750
- (NCAA) Belmont Bruins to beat Northern Iowa Panthers @ -130
- (La Liga) Almeria to beat Barcelona @ +220
- (NBA) Milwaukee Bucks to beat Phoenix Suns @ -145
- (NHL) Buffalo Sabres -1.5 vs Washington Capitals @ +205
- (NCAA) Michigan Wolverines to beat Wisconsin Badgers @ -250
- (NHL) Minnesota Wild to beat Coloumbus Blue Jackets @ -315
- (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 vs Seattle Kraken @ +165
- (NBA) Denver Nuggets to beat Los Angeles Clippers @ -140
Payout: $285,545
HUGE WIN 🚨
This PointsBet bettor turned $500 into $285,545 with this 12 leg parlay 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QnBUX8MLWk
— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 27, 2023
If you’d like to have your own try at one of these parlays, check out the best offshore sportsbooks who offer a range of different markets on tonight’s sporting action.
The NBA is back in action with a range of games tonight: Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat, New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic.
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.