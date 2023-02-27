PointsBet bettor wins $285k from $500 12-leg NBA and NHL parlay

A bettor with PointsBet Sportsbook turned a $500 12-leg parlay on a range of sports including basketball, soccer and ice hockey into over $285,000.

The player made some brave choices including Almeria to beat La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday, with the total odds of the 12-leg parlay coming to +57009.

The parlay also included six NCAA basketball selections, two NBA games and three NHL games.

Full parlay details:

Wager: $500

Odds: +57009

(NCAA) St Bonaventure Bonnies to beat St. Joseph’s Hawks @ -550

(NCAA) Maryland Terrapins to beat Northwestern Wildcats @ -300

(NCAA) Ohio State Buckeyes to beat Illinois Fighting Illini @ -325

(NCAA) Providence Friars to beat Georgetown Hoyas @ -750

(NCAA) Belmont Bruins to beat Northern Iowa Panthers @ -130

(La Liga) Almeria to beat Barcelona @ +220

(NBA) Milwaukee Bucks to beat Phoenix Suns @ -145

(NHL) Buffalo Sabres -1.5 vs Washington Capitals @ +205

(NCAA) Michigan Wolverines to beat Wisconsin Badgers @ -250

(NHL) Minnesota Wild to beat Coloumbus Blue Jackets @ -315

(NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 vs Seattle Kraken @ +165

(NBA) Denver Nuggets to beat Los Angeles Clippers @ -140

Payout: $285,545

HUGE WIN 🚨 This PointsBet bettor turned $500 into $285,545 with this 12 leg parlay 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QnBUX8MLWk — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 27, 2023

