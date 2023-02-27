Site News

PointsBet bettor wins $285k from $500 12-leg NBA and NHL parlay

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
usa today 19787582.0
usa today 19787582.0

A bettor with PointsBet Sportsbook turned a $500 12-leg parlay on a range of sports including basketball, soccer and ice hockey into over $285,000.

The player made some brave choices including Almeria to beat La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday, with the total odds of the 12-leg parlay coming to +57009.

The parlay also included six NCAA basketball selections, two NBA games and three NHL games.

Full parlay details:

Wager: $500

Odds: +57009

  • (NCAA) St Bonaventure Bonnies to beat St. Joseph’s Hawks @ -550
  • (NCAA) Maryland Terrapins to beat Northwestern Wildcats @ -300
  • (NCAA) Ohio State Buckeyes to beat Illinois Fighting Illini @ -325
  • (NCAA) Providence Friars to beat Georgetown Hoyas @ -750
  • (NCAA) Belmont Bruins to beat Northern Iowa Panthers @ -130
  • (La Liga) Almeria to beat Barcelona @ +220
  • (NBA) Milwaukee Bucks to beat Phoenix Suns @ -145
  • (NHL) Buffalo Sabres -1.5 vs Washington Capitals @ +205
  • (NCAA) Michigan Wolverines to beat Wisconsin Badgers @ -250
  • (NHL) Minnesota Wild to beat Coloumbus Blue Jackets @ -315
  • (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 vs Seattle Kraken @ +165
  • (NBA) Denver Nuggets to beat Los Angeles Clippers @ -140

Payout: $285,545

If you’d like to have your own try at one of these parlays, check out the best offshore sportsbooks who offer a range of different markets on tonight’s sporting action.

The NBA is back in action with a range of games tonight: Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat, New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
usa today 19787582.0
Site News

LATEST PointsBet bettor wins $285k from $500 12-leg NBA and NHL parlay

Author image Joe Lyons  •  39min
Carolina Hurricanes
Site News
Tailgaters and Marching Bands at the Ready for Carolina Hurricanes First Outdoor Game
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 17 2023

Carolina Hurricanes will host their first ever outdoor game on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, and the anticipation is building in Raleigh as over 50,000 fans prepare for an NHL…

Embiid
Site News
Joel Embiid Unsure If He’ll Play In the All-Star Game: “We’ll see how the next few days go”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 16 2023

Ahead of this weekends exhibition game, the NBA world was left disappointed to see the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all withdrawing from the match and…

Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News
Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023
Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 15 2023
128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top