Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 12th May 2022

Thursday evening sees the second and final North London derby of the season as Tottenham Hotspur play host to high-flying Arsenal who look to be nailed on for a Champions League spot. We have delved through the odds and found our Bet of the Day that comes in at 16/1 on Bet365.
Bet of the Day: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Arsenal to win 2-1 @ 16/1 with Bet365
Thursday’s Bet of the Day: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Thursday’s bet of the day comes straight from the North London derby where fifth placed Spurs welcome fourth placed Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Gunners will aim to make it five consecutive Premier League victories, following wins against Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds United over the past several weeks.
Mikel Arteta’s side have overcome a bumpy ride to start the season and have flourished since the turn of the new year, with Champions League football expected to return to the Emirates next season.
We’re expecting both teams to score in this closely-matched encounter, but for Arsenal to have the edge on the day. Spurs have just one win in their last four league games, and will look to cement a place in next season’s Europa League as the Premier League campaign draws to a finish.
