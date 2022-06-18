Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 18th June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the Canadian Premier League.

Bet of the Day: York United FC vs Pacific FC – Half-time / full time – Draw / Pacific FC @ 9/2 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: York United FC vs Pacific FC

Our bet of the day on Saturday comes from the Canadian Premier League, between York United and Pacific FC.

The visitors come into the game chasing down league leaders Cavalry in the league, with lots of games remaining in the Canadian league.

Pacific FC are without a win in four games, and will need to turn around their fortunes soon to keep their Canadian Premier League play-off hopes on track.

York United on the other hand are struggling this season, without a win in five and with only two wins to their name this season.

Despite their poor start, there is still plenty of time for York United to turn around their fortunes and push forward and challenge for a top four spot.

We’ve gone for a half-time/full time bet for this. If you’re unfamiliar with this kind of bet, you’re backing the result at both half-time and full time. With that we’ve gone for draw / Pacific FC as the half-time/full time result.

