Benfica vs Ajax live stream, kick off time and prediction – Champions League preview

Benfica vs Ajax live stream, kick off time and prediction – Champions League preview

Ajax, who came through the group stages with maximum points, head to Portugal to take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match-up. Take a look below to see how to stream the match and our top Benfica vs Ajax prediction.

Benfica vs Ajax live stream — Champions League last-16

Do you want to keep up with the Benfica vs Ajax Champions League match online? If so, you should head over to bet365. They’ve got a live audio stream of the whole game, and you can listen by following the instructions below.

When does Benfica vs Ajax kick off?

The Benfica vs Ajax Champions League match-up kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, 23rd February, at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What TV channel is Benfica vs Ajax on?

You can watch Benfica vs Ajax in the Champions League on BT Sport 3. Coverage of the match starts at 19:30 GMT.

Don’t have access to BT Sport? If not, don’t worry, as you can still keep up with the game. Just head over to bet365 and sign up, and you’ll then be able to listen to their live commentary of the match – perfect if you’re also planning to bet live on the encounter.

Benfica vs Ajax prediction – Champions League preview

Hosts Benfica come into this match on wobbly form, with fans disappointed to see them failing to keep up with Portugal’s two other top teams – Sporting and Porto – in the hunt for the league title. Recent draws against poor opponents haven’t helped, and they now find themselves 12 points adrift of table-topping Porto.

At first glance, Benfica’s form throughout the domestic season has been decent, but there’s something hiding that all those tempted to bet on the game need to know: while they beat smaller clubs, they struggle against the bigger names. Does this mean that they’ll also struggle against Ajax? Or can they continue their European form, which saw them beat Barcelona 3-0 in the group stages?

The Dutch side stormed into the knockout stages of the Champions League, failing to drop a point in a group that also contained Sporting, Dortmund and Besiktas. They also sit atop the Dutch league, and in 23 matches have scored 70 goals and amazingly conceded only five times. To say their defence is impressive would be an understatement.

However, there are some who still doubt this talented Ajax side. They point out that there were no superstar teams in their group – no Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City – and that they’ll come undone when they face a bigger side. But Benfica aren’t a bigger side, so they should have no issues dispatching them, even away from home.

The odds on an Ajax win against Benfica are 4/5 – tempting, but not quite high enough for us to bite. What is tempting is a bet on the exact score. With Ajax’s defence so dominant currently, we think Benfica will find it incredibly tough to break through. However, that won’t be the case at the other end, where Ajax’s free-scoring forwards shoud grab at least a couple.

Overall, we think that a bet on Ajax to win 2-0 looks pretty appealing, It’s only made more appealing by the fantastic odds of 17/2 being offered by bet365 on this result. So, that’s the bet we’re taking, and we’d urge you to do the same!

Benfica vs Ajax prediction: Benfica 0 Ajax 2 @ 17/2 with bet365

