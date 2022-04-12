Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 29/10 Shot

Bayern Munich will be hoping to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a convincing win over Villarreal in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The German champions are the favourites heading into this contest but they will have to be at their best in order to grind out a positive result.

Villarreal managed to pick up a 1-0 win at home in the first leg and the Spanish outfit will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset here.

The Spanish side created numerous chances against Bayern Munich in the first leg but their finishing let them down. The German outfit will be aware of the fact that Villarreal could have been out of sight if they had taken their chances in the first leg.

Bayern Munich will have to tighten up at the back and deliver a top-class performance here.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Bet Builder Free Bet

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Bet Builder Tips

Bayern Munich to win @ 27/100 with Bet Storm

Although Villarreal picked up a win in the first leg, Bayern Munich are the better side of the two and it is an undeniable fact that they should be winning a game between the two sides more often than not.

The defeat in Spain will have given them the motivation they need and the home side are likely to step up and grind out a positive result here.

The home side have picked up four wins from their last six matches across all competitions and they have picked up two wins from the last three meetings against Villarreal as well.

It was evident in the first leg that neither side will sit back and defend in this contest. Both teams were looking to score goals and that is going to be the case once again in the second leg.

Bayern Munich love to play attacking football and they have world-class attackers at their disposal. The German outfit cannot afford to sit back when they are in need of goals here and this could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

Lewandowski to score anytime @ 4/9 with Bet Storm

The Poland international has been in exceptional form for Bayern Munich this season and he will be disappointed to have not scored in the first leg.

The 33-year-old will be desperate to get his name on the score sheet here.

Lewandowski has scored 46 goals across all competitions for the German outfit and he has 12 goals in nine Champions League outings this season.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Bet Builder Tip @29/10 with Bet Storm

Bayern Munich are in desperate need of a result here and they are the better team on paper. They should be able to grind out a vital win here. Bet on the home side to win by a margin of two goals.