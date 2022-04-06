Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up vs Villarreal: Team News and Injury Update

Bayern Munich will be hoping to book their place in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League this season and the German giants will look to pick up a win in the first-leg win over Villarreal on Wednesday night in the quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga champions are overwhelming favourites heading into this tie and it will be interesting to see whether they can pick up a comfortable away win in the first leg.

The German outfit are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they have won 26 of the last 29 matches in the Champions League.

They are up against a Villarreal side that has lost three of their last five matches across all competitions and they will have to improve immensely in order to pull off a home win here.

Villarreal have lost their last two matches against Bayern Munich, conceding five goals in the process.

That said, Bayern Munich have dropped points to weaker sides quite a few times this season and inconsistency can be an issue for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The German outfit cannot afford to underestimate the opposition and they will have to stay fully focused in order to grind out a win here.

Lucas Hernández: "I watched Villarreal's games against Juventus – they had less possession, but they were always dangerous. They were well organized defensively and aggressive in duels. We won't underestimate them, but we want to win both games." #UCL pic.twitter.com/b0cHLW8EWG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 5, 2022

Bayern Munich Team News and Injury Update

Bayern Munich will have most of their key players fit and ready for this game except Alphonso Davies who is out with an injury.

Eric Choup-Moting is set to miss out after testing positive for coronavirus and Corentin Tolisso picked up an injury against Freiburg and he’s expected to be on the sidelines as well.

Predicted Bayern Munich Starting Line-up vs Villarreal

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski