Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Red Bull Salzburg travel to Germany on Tuesday to take on Bayer Munich in the Champions League, after the first leg of the tie finished 1-1. Take a look below to see where you can stream Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg online.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg preview

Red Bull Salzburg nearly pulled off a huge shock in the first round of this tie, with Bayern Munich having to rely on a late goal from Kingsley Coman to salvage a 1-1 draw. Not the teams head to the Allianz Arena in Munich, and Bayern will be expected to blow away the opposition and easily advance to the next round.

The draw in the first leg was Bayern’s worst result in the Champions League this season. This is because they beat all their opponents – including Barcelona – in the group stages, finishing with the maximum of 18 points and topping their group.

Bayern have never lost a home game to an Austrian side, winning all five and scoring 15 goals in the process. Their last home encounter with an Austrian team came in the 2020/21 Champions League group stages, when RB Salzburg visited and were dispatched 3-1. The return match that year saw the Germans put six past their opponents.

The Austrians go into this match as big underdogs. They got into the knockouts by finishing second in perhaps the weakest group of the competition. They’re currently miles ahead of the field in the Austrian Bundesliga and unbeaten in seven matches, with their last defeat coming on 22nd January.

The bookies understandably have Bayern as the big favourites in this match. However, after nearly winning in the first leg, Salzburg will be out to cause an upset.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Check out the top Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg betting offers.

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg team news

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern are still going to be without a quartet of important players, with Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso and Manuel Neuer still on the sidelines with injuries. However, Thomas Muller will be available, after getting over an illness and making an appearance over the weekend.

It is expected that Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman will both start as wing backs against RB Salzburg, as they did in the first leg of this tie. The number of injuries Bayern are coping with means that Jamal Musiala could come into the side and partner Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

In attack, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller are both expected to start behind Robert Lewandowski. Sven Ulreich will continue between the sticks due to the injury to Manuel Neuer, who is expected to return to fitness soon, after having a knee operation in early February. When he does reach fitness, he will immediately replace Ulreich.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up

Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Red Bull Salzburg team news

Unfortunately, Red Bull Salzburg have an even bigger injury list than Bayern Munich. They have injuries to Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Bryan Okoh, Ousmane Diakite, Jerome Onguene, Benjamin Sesko, Oumar Solet and Noah Okafor all unavailable for the game with injuries of varying seriousness.

However, despite the long list of injuries, only two – Solet and Okafor – started the first leg in Salzburg, when the Austrians nearly caused an upset by beating the German giants. Therefore, manager Matthias Jaissle won’t have to tinker too much with his team.

It is expected that Adamu will come into the starting line-up. He came on as a replacement for Okafor in the first leg and then scored the Austrian side’s only goal of the match – the goal that nearly saw them beat the mighty Bayern. The space at the back left by Solet is likely to be filled by Kamil Piatkowski.

Red Bull Salzburg predicted lineup

Kohn; Kristensen, Piatkowski, Wober, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg free bets