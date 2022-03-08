Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News bayern munich red bull salzburg live stream how watch champions league free

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Updated

16 hours ago

on

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg travel to Germany on Tuesday to take on Bayer Munich in the Champions League, after the first leg of the tie finished 1-1. Take a look below to see where you can stream Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg online.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream for free

  1. Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg preview

Red Bull Salzburg nearly pulled off a huge shock in the first round of this tie, with Bayern Munich having to rely on a late goal from Kingsley Coman to salvage a 1-1 draw. Not the teams head to the Allianz Arena in Munich, and Bayern will be expected to blow away the opposition and easily advance to the next round.

The draw in the first leg was Bayern’s worst result in the Champions League this season. This is because they beat all their opponents – including Barcelona – in the group stages, finishing with the maximum of 18 points and topping their group.

Bayern have never lost a home game to an Austrian side, winning all five and scoring 15 goals in the process. Their last home encounter with an Austrian team came in the 2020/21 Champions League group stages, when RB Salzburg visited and were dispatched 3-1. The return match that year saw the Germans put six past their opponents.

The Austrians go into this match as big underdogs. They got into the knockouts by finishing second in perhaps the weakest group of the competition. They’re currently miles ahead of the field in the Austrian Bundesliga and unbeaten in seven matches, with their last defeat coming on 22nd January.

The bookies understandably have Bayern as the big favourites in this match. However, after nearly winning in the first leg, Salzburg will be out to cause an upset.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
  • Check out the top Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg betting offers.

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg team news

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern are still going to be without a quartet of important players, with Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso and Manuel Neuer still on the sidelines with injuries. However, Thomas Muller will be available, after getting over an illness and making an appearance over the weekend.

It is expected that Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman will both start as wing backs against RB Salzburg, as they did in the first leg of this tie. The number of injuries Bayern are coping with means that Jamal Musiala could come into the side and partner Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

In attack, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller are both expected to start behind Robert Lewandowski. Sven Ulreich will continue between the sticks due to the injury to Manuel Neuer, who is expected to return to fitness soon, after having a knee operation in early February. When he does reach fitness, he will immediately replace Ulreich.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up

Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Red Bull Salzburg team news

Unfortunately, Red Bull Salzburg have an even bigger injury list than Bayern Munich. They have injuries to Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Bryan Okoh, Ousmane Diakite, Jerome Onguene, Benjamin Sesko, Oumar Solet and Noah Okafor all unavailable for the game with injuries of varying seriousness.

However, despite the long list of injuries, only two – Solet and Okafor – started the first leg in Salzburg, when the Austrians nearly caused an upset by beating the German giants. Therefore, manager Matthias Jaissle won’t have to tinker too much with his team.

It is expected that Adamu will come into the starting line-up. He came on as a replacement for Okafor in the first leg and then scored the Austrian side’s only goal of the match – the goal that nearly saw them beat the mighty Bayern. The space at the back left by Solet is likely to be filled by Kamil Piatkowski.

Red Bull Salzburg predicted lineup

Kohn; Kristensen, Piatkowski, Wober, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens