Bayern Munich Interested In Premier League Star As Potential Replacement For Alphonso Davies

Ben Horlock
Bayern Munich are interested in signing Andy Robertson in the summer as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies.

The Scotland star is thought to be firmly on Bayern’s radar as they plan for the 2024/25 season without Davies. The Canadian left-back looks destined for Real Madrid when the season ends.

Liverpool will be determined to keep hold of Robertson but with Jurgen Klopp set to leave Anfield, the 29-year-old may consider his options.

Robertson has been a fans favorite on Merseyside ever since he made his £8 million switch from Hull City. He has won numerous major trophies including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Andy Robertson Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are understood to be keeping an eye on numerous left-backs with Liverpool‘s Andy Robertson their prime target at this stage.

Bayern signed Harry Kane and Eric Dier from the Premier League and they will fancy their chances again with Robertson. It’s unlikely the Scotland full-back would break the bank in terms of a transfer fee either.

Robertson has missed a large part of the 2023/24 campaign with a shoulder injury. However, he did get a solid 87 minutes under his belt during the League Cup win over Chelsea.

To date, Robertson has featured 282 times in all competitions for Liverpool since 2017. In that time, he has scored nine goals and provided 64 assists.

Andy Robertson Has Been One Of Jurgen Klopp's Best Ever Liverpool Signings

Liverpool Transfer News

The 2024 summer transfer window will be an increasingly uncertain time for Liverpool players. Manager Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure will leave many questioning their futures.

Star man Mo Salah has often been linked with a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League. Club captain Virgil van Dijk is another who may look towards a new challenge.

Alisson, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are all on the wrong side of 30 and could potentially follow Klopp out of Anfield in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Robertson may also be tempted by a new challenge. If Xabi Alonso takes the Bayern hot seat, that may be a huge factor in Robertson’s decision to swap England for Germany.

