Barry Geraghty Tip for Gold Cup – Cheltenham Day 4 Tips

Check out the Barry Geraghty Gold Cup tip for the Cheltenham Festival from the retired jockey. No stranger to success in the blue riband steeplechase, this is his fancy for this year’s main event.
Barry Geraghty Gold Cup Tip
- 3:30 – Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 5/1 with Virgin Bet
Barry Geraghty Gold Cup Tip – Minella Indo
“I think Minella Indo won the Gold Cup last year with a bit in hand,” Geraghty told John Francome during his four-part series for 888Sport. “A Plus Tard is favourite and very impressive in Haydock, but then got beat by Galvin. That one is an improver but the better ground, the better for him.
“If A Plus Tard was the real deal, he would’ve overcome Galvin in Leopardstown for me with the pace he has. I think Cheltenham will suit Galvin more than Leopardstown, especially with the pace of the race and the hill.
“You need to be a proper stayer, and Minella Indo’s record is brilliant. He won the Albert Bartlett here, was only touched off by Champ in the RSA and then won the Gold Cup. He sets the standard.”
Minella Indo is 5/1 with Virgin Bet to retain the Gold Cup. The big plus is his course form. Minella Indo has never been out of the first two at the Festival, so he’s the Barry Geraghty Gold Cup tip this year.
Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Gold Tip on Betslip
