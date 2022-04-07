Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Team News and Injury Update

Barcelona will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting away win in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

The Spanish giants are in red hot form right now and they have picked up five wins and a draw from their last six matches across all competitions.

Barcelona have shown immense improvement since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez and they will be firm favourites to pick up a win here.

The visitors are undefeated in 11 of the last 12 Europa League matches and Eintracht Frankfurt will have to be at their best to get anything out of this contest.

The home side have failed to win their last four matches across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and produce a surprise performance here.

The German outfit are undefeated in the last six matches across all competitions but they have picked up just two wins in that time. This will be a difficult encounter for them and Barcelona will look to take one step closer to the semi-finals with a win here.

Serbian referee Srdjan Jovanovic will officiate the Frankfurt – Barcelona match this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/TwZz7CMwjM — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 5, 2022

The Spanish giants have recently picked up a thumping 4-0 win over rivals Real Madrid. Furthermore, they managed to grind out a win over Sevilla in their last match as well.

The visitors will be full of confidence heading into this game and it remains to be seen whether they can pick up a convincing win on the road.

Barcelona Team News and Injury Update

Barcelona have a number of injury issues to deal with and they will be without the services of Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague, Sergi Roberto, Balde, Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati because of injuries.

Luuk de Jong has tested positive for coronavirus and he is set to miss out.

Dani Alves is ineligible for the Europa League.

Predicted Barcelona Starting Line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres