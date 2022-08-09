Barcelona Able To Register Every Player Due to Fourth Economic Lever And One Salary Cut

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Barcelona have been struggling to register any of their new signings for the upcoming season due to financial issues. However, it seems they will be able to register their new signings due to an economic fourth lever and one salary cut.

Even with Barcelona’s financial crisis they were very active in the summer transfer window and have added Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde to their squad.

Football fans were perplexed as to where they had found the funds for these signings and La Liga themselves have recently blocked their attempts to register the new players.

It has been reported by Gerard Romero that Barca will be able to register these signings through the use of an economic fourth lever and also Gerard Pique taking a second salary cut.

🚨🚨✅| FC Barcelona will be able to register EVERYONE with the completion of the fourth economic lever & Pique's salary reduction.@gerardromero [🎖️] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) August 8, 2022

For Pique this situation will be all too similar as last summer he had to take a significant pay cut to allow for the new signings of Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Menaj.