Barcelona Able To Register Every Player Due to Fourth Economic Lever And One Salary Cut

Barcelona have been struggling to register any of their new signings for the upcoming season due to financial issues. However, it seems they will be able to register their new signings due to an economic fourth lever and one salary cut.
Even with Barcelona’s financial crisis they were very active in the summer transfer window and have added Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde to their squad.
Football fans were perplexed as to where they had found the funds for these signings and La Liga themselves have recently blocked their attempts to register the new players.
It has been reported by Gerard Romero that Barca will be able to register these signings through the use of an economic fourth lever and also Gerard Pique taking a second salary cut.
🚨🚨✅| FC Barcelona will be able to register EVERYONE with the completion of the fourth economic lever & Pique's salary reduction.@gerardromero [🎖️]
— Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) August 8, 2022
For Pique this situation will be all too similar as last summer he had to take a significant pay cut to allow for the new signings of Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Menaj.
Reports in Spain alleged Pique was still earning close to half a million pounds a year, which was proven to not be true and Pique himself posted an image of a bank statement back in January to prove he had taken a pay cut.
The Catalan giants have already activated three economic levers with the most recent seeing them sell 25% of Barca Studios commercial arm to Socios.com for €100 million last Monday.
A fourth lever could see them sell up to 49% of Barca Studios and the club have also sold 25% of their La Liga TV rights to US firm Six Street for the next 25 years.
Due to their financial issues Barca are trying to pressure fringe players out of the club to free up salary for their new signings. This includes forward Martin Braithwaite who was subject to abuse from home fans on Sunday, due to his current contract dispute with the club.
However even with the financial disarray the club are in, they are still searching for new signings. Bernardo Silva is looking to exit Man City for a move to Catalan and it looks like Alonso has played his last game for Chelsea as a move to Barca is almost inevitable.